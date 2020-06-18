Langley Christian Middle and Secondary School students and staff have done ALS walks for the past few years. They’ve switched to a virtual walk for 2020. (Walk to End ALS website)

VIDEO: Langley groups not willing to give up ALS fundraising walks

Local schools and organizations plan virtual walks to support those with the disease

Locals are adjusting with the times and going virtual for their fundraising walks for ALS.

The in-person walks would have been held Saturday across the nation.

The virtual walks are to support local people with the neurological disease. A local community organization is doing it for a friend whose father was diagnosed.

“A group of about 20 of us are donning purple and doing our own mini walk/fundraiser together on Friday, June 19 in his honour,” said Joanne Robinson, with the Langley Meadows Community Association.

Langley Christian School has held mass walks for the past few years and when the pandemic scuttled plans, the school community decided to continue with a virtual event. See the video below.

People can raise pledges and do a virtual walk on their own or with others socially distanced. Funds raised from the walk go to the ALS Society. Learn more about the Walk to End ALS and the disease.

