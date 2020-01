“Bundle up, stay warm and have a good one,” said Shawn Davids.

The principal of Dorothy Peacock Elementary took to Vimeo to send out a message that the school was closed Wednesday for a snow day. All Lower Mainland school districts have declared a snow day.

Singing local lyrics to the tune Green Day’s Time of Your Life, he encouraged students to get outside and play in the snow while they had the chance but that the school was closed because of the heavy snowfall.