Six Langley administrators joined together to sing a heartfelt message to their students during the pandemic: “Lean on me.” (Screen grab from YouTube video)

VIDEO: Langley principals ask students to ‘Lean on Me’ during COVID pandemic

Six musical Langley school administrators collaborated to record the classic Bill Withers’ ballad

Six Langley principals produced a music video of Lean on Me, a song by late American singer-songwriter Bill Withers – sending out a heartfelt message to their school communities.

“Sometimes in our lives, we all have pain, we all have sorrow,” Langley Fundamental School principal Adam Moore starts out by singing.

“But if we are wise, we know that there is always tomorrow,” harmonizes RE Mountain principal Magdy Ghobrial and principal Shawn Davids of Dorothy Peacock Elementary.

Other administrators in the video include Lisa Lainchbury and Kendra Simonetto of James Kennedy Elementary, as well as Paul Trattle of Simonds Elementary and U-Connect.

SEE MORE: Langley teachers sing to students to keep connected during COVID-19

“Lean on me, when you’re not strong, I’ll be your friend, I’ll help you carry on,” the group sang togther in harmony – some recorded playing the keyboard, piano, or acoustic guitar.

They were lyrics that hit quite differently during a global pandemic as Langley kids are forced to learn at home, separated from their teachers and classmates.

After the first 20 hours the video was released on YouTube Wednesday, May 21, it racked up more than 1,500 views.

Langley School District put out a public thanks to the “courageous and compassionate leaders, using their talents to raise our spirits and show they care.”

Coronavirus

