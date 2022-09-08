VIDEO: Langley School District Foundation golf tournament raises $72,000

Retired Langley School District Foundation founder Susan Cairns was among 130 golfers who took part in the first foundation fundraiser tournament since the pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Newlands Golf and Country Club, raising $72,000. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A ‘Scramble putt’ opened the Langley School District Foundation golf tournament fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Newlands Golf and Country Club, raising $72,000. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 130 golfers took part in the Langley School District Foundation golf tournament fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Newlands Golf and Country Club, raising $72,000. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 130 golfers took part in the Langley School District Foundation golf tournament fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Newlands Golf and Country Club, raising $72,000. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 130 golfers took part in the Langley School District Foundation golf tournament fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Newlands Golf and Country Club, raising $72,000. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was the first Langley School District Foundation fundraising golf tournament since the pandemic, and it went well, drawing 130 golfers to play in near-perfect weather on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Newlands Golf and Country Club.

The bonus, this fundraiser generated about $72,000 for the food for thought, and student mental wellness programs sponsored by the foundation.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said Alicia Rempel, the foundation executive director.

“It was smooth sailing.”

Rempel explained there is increased demand for student counselling services every year, with the foundation funding 230 sessions at a cost of $33,740 last year alone.

“We know that if a student is struggling with their mental health and they reach out for support, they need it right now,” Rempel told the post-tournament dinner, which drew 156 people.

“We never want a financial barrier or a wait time to prevent them from getting help. This is why the foundation always says yes to students requesting private one-on-one counselling. As long as we have the funding, we say yes! Thanks to the golfers and sponsors, we will continue to be able to say yes.”

The event was also a send-off for foundation founder Susan Cairns, who has retired as executive director.

The dinner heard words of praise for Cairns from Alison McVeigh, chair of the foundation board, retired Langley school district superintendent Gord Stewart and assistant superintendent Marcello Moino.

Cairns, who took part in the golf tournament, said she has been enjoying retirement and told the dinner the foundation is in “good hands.”

Established by Cairns with an endowment in a will for $295,000, the foundation was incorporated in 2001 as a charity, and has a balance of more than $4 million which funds a variety of programs, initiatives and capital purchases. Self-sustaining, it doesn’t cost the school district anything.

