VIDEO: Langley single mom wins ‘Extreme Home Repair’

Aldergrove resident and son selected by Acts Of Kindness

Ledell Kendall (R) gets the good news from pastor Mike Dauncey (centre) in the living room of her soon-to-be-renovated Aldergrove home. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

If it wasn’t for the huge bush blocking Ledell Kendall’s view of the street, she might have seen members of the Extreme Home Repair (EHR) team standing on the sidewalk outside her Aldergrove home Sunday afternoon.

And that would have spoiled the surprise.

EHR is a program launched 16 years ago by Acts of Kindness (AOK), a community outreach of Langley’s Church in the Valley: a Seventh-day Adventist Church.

During that time, the program has been responsible for roughly two dozen repair and renovation projects for desereving clients, ranging from small jobs to total re-dos.

A working single mom with a special needs son, Kendall had been struggling to keep up with the repairs and maintenance on the small, weather-beaten single story home she shares with her 16-year-old special needs son.

She’d been told she was one of the finalists for the program, but in fact, she was the only one.

READ MORE: Extreme Home Repair begins in Aldergrove

She found out differently moments after a meeting that she thought would see her sign some paperwork.

“We like to surprise people,” pastor Mike Dauncey said.

“Surprise!”

“No way,” Kendall said. “Wow.”

“I am so overwhelmed. I will be crying later.”

She was nominated for the program by her younger sister Evon Hardy.

A few minutes later, project manager Lorne Brownmiller began taking measurements.

Plans call for the work to begin May 3, with mother and son returning for the reveal on May 20.