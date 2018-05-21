VIDEO: May Day parade in Fort Langley

The streets of downtown Fort Langley were packed for the 96th annual May Day Parade on Victoria Day.
There were pipers, floats and politicians from all levels of government, including one hopeful for Township council, Michael Pratt, whose supporters were waving Township flags as he waved to the crowd.
The 2018 parade started at 11 a.m. and wound its way through Fort Langley before ending at Fort Langley Community Park where the May Queens and the Royal Party were piped in.
Live entertainment was to continue until 4 p.m.
The Lions famous BBQ Chicken was available at the park.
There were rides for the children, mini-golf, vendors, food and much more.
More to come.