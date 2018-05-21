Participants in the 96th annual May Day parade in Fort Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: May Day parade in Fort Langley

Crowds pack the streets to view 96th annual edition of annual march

The streets of downtown Fort Langley were packed for the 96th annual May Day Parade on Victoria Day.

There were pipers, floats and politicians from all levels of government, including one hopeful for Township council, Michael Pratt, whose supporters were waving Township flags as he waved to the crowd.

The 2018 parade started at 11 a.m. and wound its way through Fort Langley before ending at Fort Langley Community Park where the May Queens and the Royal Party were piped in.

Live entertainment was to continue until 4 p.m.

The Lions famous BBQ Chicken was available at the park.

There were rides for the children, mini-golf, vendors, food and much more.

More to come.

 

Dave Strobel staked a claim to a section of curb with his dog, Sawyer, daughter Madison (in sunglasses) and nieces Lorelai Van der Veen (far left) and Rocky (second from left). Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Matteo Rossi, 3, from Langley was one of hundreds who packed the streets of Fort Langley for the May Day parade. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

MLA Rich Coleman waves to the crowds at the May Day parade in Fort Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Mayor Jack Froese was one of several Township council members who took part in the May Day parade. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

MP Mark Warawa. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
‘Find Your Fit’ at Aldergrove career event

Just Posted

Aldergrove family ecstatic over child’s recovery

Jaylene Prime and her family ‘pays back’ with juvenile arthritis fundraiser

VIDEO: May Day parade in Fort Langley

Crowds pack the streets to view 96th annual edition of annual march

Video: house fire in Langley Township

Monday morning fire spread from house to trees

Fire at abandoned home for second time in over a month

Crews called out early Monday morning to blaze in Abbotsford

New mural in Abbotsford represents openness and community growth

Piece led by group passionate about youth development and promoting the arts

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

McPhee in boxing spotlight

‘Turmoil on 200th’ Pro Am Boxing event at Langley Events Centre

Fraser Valley Symphony ends 34th season

‘Romantic Rendezvous’ features Michelle Mares on piano on June 2

‘Find Your Fit’ at Aldergrove career event

Students and general community sessions set for Aldergrove Secondary

Arrest made in last week’s double shooting in East Van

Carleton Stevens, 37, is charged with attempted murder and remains in custody

Couple survives being buried in mudslide on B.C. highway

The couple, from Saskatchewan, were en route to Nelson when a tree fell in their path

‘So grateful:’ Injured Bronco hockey player glad he’s alive, works on recovery

Ryan Straschnitzki was badly hurt in the accident: a spinal injury, broken ribs, a broken collar bone, and punctured lung

PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are done

Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft

Most Read