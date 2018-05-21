VIDEO: May Day parade in Fort Langley

Crowds pack the streets to view 96th annual edition of annual march

Participants in the 96th annual May Day parade in Fort Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The streets of downtown Fort Langley were packed for the 96th annual May Day Parade on Victoria Day.

There were pipers, floats and politicians from all levels of government, including one hopeful for Township council, Michael Pratt, whose supporters were waving Township flags as he waved to the crowd.

The 2018 parade started at 11 a.m. and wound its way through Fort Langley before ending at Fort Langley Community Park where the May Queens and the Royal Party were piped in.

Live entertainment was to continue until 4 p.m.

The Lions famous BBQ Chicken was available at the park.

There were rides for the children, mini-golf, vendors, food and much more.

More to come.

Dave Strobel staked a claim to a section of curb with his dog, Sawyer, daughter Madison (in sunglasses) and nieces Lorelai Van der Veen (far left) and Rocky (second from left). Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Matteo Rossi, 3, from Langley was one of hundreds who packed the streets of Fort Langley for the May Day parade. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

MLA Rich Coleman waves to the crowds at the May Day parade in Fort Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Mayor Jack Froese was one of several Township council members who took part in the May Day parade. Dan Ferguson Langley Times