VIDEO: Mayor’s Gala, auction to support Langley Hospice Society residence

Langley firefighters are working to “warm up the tub and turn on the lights” at the new Langley Hospice Society residence by donating proceeds from this year’s Mayor’s Charitable Gala.

“What that is really focused on is something that will be new to the hospice residence, our own specialized spa and bathing room for patients that will have a temperate-control tub, blanket warmer, and a very quiet, retreat-like space for patients,” explained Shannon Todd Booth, communication and funds development manager with the Langley Hospice Society.

“We’re really excited about the addition and the experience that we’ll provide in-house at the residence, in addition to all the amenity spaces, and larger private rooms with access to the outdoors, and the courtyard and green spaces that we will have on site that are generously supported by other community partners,” she continued.

The new 15-room hospice is under construction at 22008 52nd Ave., down the hill from Langley Memorial Hospital and the current 10-bed residence housed in Cedar Hill and Maple Hill long term care facilities.

“It’s coming along beautifully,” Todd Booth commented on the construction.

“It’s been quite a journey to see it come to fruition. We recently got paving done by Lafarge Canada and the inside spaces are coming to life as we speak.”

Helping the hospice society reach their fundraising goal was unfinished business for the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society (TLFCS), said Steve McLay, director of the charity.

“We didn’t quite get them to their goal to fund the hospice residence, so we don’t want to leave a job half done,” he said. “We wanted to get them to their goal.”

The firefighters’ charity has supported the project with past events. The TLFCS Chip In Golf Tournament last year raised more than $30,000.

As well as supporting the new hospice residence, proceeds from the night will also go towards the TLFCS’s endowment fund, which benefits the Langley school snack program.

Currently, the program provides snacks for 18 schools with the goal of serving all in the Langley district.

“A Taste of Cabaret” will take place Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Langley Events Centre (LAC) from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets to the in-person charity event are limited, but those who are unable to attend are invited to take part in the online auction.

Among the 42 items listed for auction include a wine tasting for four, gift cards to local businesses, a family photography session, hockey memorabilia, and green fees covered at Redwoods Golf Course.

“There’s a little bit of something for everyone and at every price-point, so we invite you to bid and buy in support of both the Langley Hospice Society, the Township of Langley [Firefighters] Charitable Society’s Endowment Fund, which supports their school snack programs within our community.”

Those supporting the cause at the LAC will be treated to a three-course dinner by chef Welbert Choi and the Forage culinary team, performances by Karla Sax and the Surrey Pipe and Drum with the Township of Langley Honour Guard, Cabaret dance performances, opportunities to win the 50/50 Draw and the Truck of Wine worth more than $4,000.

The night’s events will be led by Aldergrove native Erin Cebula who will emcee the gala, and joining her will be auctioneer Fred Lee.

“It looks a little bit different than it has in past. I think the room will be at half capacity and we know that the charitable society has done a really good job of really considering the impact for attendees and making sure they have a really solid safety plan in place to keep guests and volunteers safe,” Todd Booth said.

Proof of vaccination will be required to attend the gala as the British Columbia COVID-19 vaccine card system took effect Sept. 13. Guests will also be required to wear masks at the LAC, unless seated at their table.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone, obviously with their masks,” said McLay.

Tickets to the gala are still available. An individual ticket can be purchased for $225, while a table for eight costs $1,650.

The third annual charitable gala is hosted in partnership with IAFF 4550 Township of Langley Firefighters, the Township of Langley mayor and council, and presented by Vesta Properties.

For more information about the gala, to purchase tickets and to participate in the auction visit tlfcs.org/2021-mayors-gala.