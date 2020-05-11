Retired teacher Larri Woodrow has been maintaining bird boxes for local waterfowl in Langley for more than 46 years (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Meet Langley’s Larri Woodrow, the bird box man

Volunteer has been maintaining habitats for waterfowl for more than 46 years

Larri Woodrow strides through dense bush in Langley’s Derby Reach park with a walking stick, navigating obstacles like fallen branches and sudden drops in elevation with ease.

“This is a game trail, used by black-tailed deer,” Woodrow explains.

His goal, a large cedar bird box atop a pole, is standing in a pond of waist-deep water, several minutes away from the public trails.

Woodrow, who has come prepared with waders, carefully makes his way to the box and gently taps on the bottom with his stick.

READ ALSO: Langley nature: Derby Reach

Sometimes, that will provoke a flurry of feathers and a hasty exit by the occupants, but not today.

Woodrow is looking for intruders, invasive-species starlings, who will try to take up residence in the boxes, which are meant for native wood ducks such as the hooded merganser.

“I check about once a week,” he said.

“Not too often, or we’ll scare them [the native ducks] off.”

When the ducks are laying eggs, his visits become even less frequent, to give the hens a chance to hatch their eggs without being disturbed.

Woodrow, an 81-year-old retired teacher, has been looking after bird boxes in Langley as a volunteer for more than 46 years.

Why does he do it?

“I just get a great deal of satisfaction out of nature,” he responded.

And, he adds, the waterfowl need help.

“There used to be plenty of nests here before we [humans] arrived,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

“The forest was virgin, and there was lots of it.”

In the rotted-out hollows of forest trees was where birds would make a home, but with much of the forest cleared, there are fewer such places.

Woodrow has been coming to the park area since it was private property, the site of a peat moss plant whose owner, Jack Bell, allowed him access.

Woodrow thanked Al Neufeld, deputy director of public spaces of the Township of Langey, for granting permission for the program to continue operating in public spaces in recent years.

Over the years, the number of boxes has risen from less than a dozen to nearly 100, he estimates, some in wetlands outside the Langley area.

Other volunteers are now looking after many of them, he related, including some of his former students, “urban kids” who acquired a love of the outdoors when they got a chance to experience it for themselves.

“They were in my woodworking class, and I took them out [to see],” he recalled.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Report wildlife traps to Conservation Service, Langley man writes

The cost of making the cedar boxes has been funded over the years by a variety of environmentally-oriented groups, most recently, the Salmon River Enhancement Society.

Society chair Doug McFee called the boxes “extremely important” to the preservation of wild birds, whose population has declined “precipitously” due to deforestation.

Anyone interested in supporting the program can contact Woodrow via email at larrikat@telus.net.

He also suggests contacting groups like Ducks Unlimited and the BC Wildlife Federation.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyOutdoors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Retired teacher Larri Woodrow has been maintaining bird boxes for local waterfowl in Langley for more than 46 years (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Langley woman awaiting kidney transplant ‘over the moon’ at elective surgery announcement
Next story
COVID CRUNCH: Agencies uniting to ensure pets are fed

Just Posted

VIDEO: Meet Langley’s Larri Woodrow, the bird box man

Volunteer has been maintaining habitats for waterfowl for more than 46 years

Endowment fund launched in honour of late Langley MP Mark Warawa

Legacy fund will be used to support charities

A ‘spike’ in mail theft, Langley RCMP warn

Incidents are up 158 per cent

Car-free lane on Walnut Grove’s 88th Ave unlikely: mayor

Cycling advocates are asking for temporary changes to traffic patterns on 88th and 216th

$48 million drop in revenue forecast for Langley Township in 2020

Council could face 25 per cent of property owners not paying tax this year

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

Family of 7 loses everything in Abbotsford house fire

GoFundMe account set up after blaze destroys two-storey home

Owner of raccoon-infested Abbotsford house told to tear down building

Cost to demolish dilapidated Abbotsford home would be tacked onto owners’ property taxes

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Most Read