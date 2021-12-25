VIDEO: Merry Ho-Ho, one and all

May the holiday season be safe and joyous for everyone in Langley and Aldergrove

Publisher Lisa Farquharson shares her best wishes with you for the holidays and beyond.

From all of us at the Langley Advance Times and Aldergrove Star, may we take this opportunity to wish you a very Merry Christmas.

It’s been a few difficult years for most, and we want you to know we’re thinking of you this holiday season, and wishing you and yours the very best.

Looking forward, may your 2022 bring you health, happiness, and prosperity.

Thanks for continuing to follow us. We value you and wish you the best.

.

AldergroveChristmasLangley