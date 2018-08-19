VIDEO: Mustang Roundup in Langley attracts car lovers from all over

A car show dedicated entirely to one model of Ford drew admirers and collectors to George Preston Recreation Centre.

Jean-Yves PIneault bought his 1968 California Special in 1974, and drove it for years as his daily vehicle. Fourteen years ago, he set about restoring it and now with 145,000 original miles, he tends to only bring it out for shows and special occasions. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Michael Wimmer and his seven-month-old son, Dallas, were first-time entrants in the Mustang Roundup car show held in Langley today.

The Chilliwack resident bought his 1965 Mustang a year and a half ago, took it off the road in October, and spent months – with the aid of his wife and father – completing a lot of mechanical repairs.

“We spent the whole winter redoing the suspension and the motor, the transmission, and the interior,” Wimmer said, noting Sunday’s event was his first ever show with the blue, hardtop car.

He read about the 35th annual Greater Vancouver Mustang Association event online, and felt it was the perfect venue to debut the car, hoping it’s the first of many Lower Mainland car shows they’ll be attending.

“There’s a lots of neat cars, lots of friendly people,” he said, having checked out many of the new and older Mustangs lined up in the parking lot at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

This was the GVMA’s 35th show, and Wimmer’s car was one of about 160 cars (some coming from as far away as Osoyoos and Washington State) registered, said Jean-Yves Pineault, who’s serving his first term as vice-president of the GVMA.

Admittedly, Pineault said, the numbers of registrants and spectators are down a bit. But he was confident those who did come out appreciated the selection of cars ranging from the original 1964 1/2 model through to the 2019 Bullitts, plus a special Ford GT on display.

“Wonderful cars, wonderful day to do this… we think it’s a success,” said Pineault, who brought one of his two Mustangs to Sunday’s show, choosing to display his 1968 California Special.

Pineault said it was a toss up, but he opted to drive this car, which he bought in 1976 rather than his 2013 Boss 302 – another rare Mustang be purchased three years ago.

He predicted about 400 to 500 spectators came out to see the show, but others in attendance estimated there were more than a thousand visitors during the seven-hour event.

Although there was no admission gate for the free event, the Roundup raises money through donations, a 50/50 draw, and other efforts for Basics for Babies.

It’s a Lower Mainland non-profit that raises money and donations of formula, diapers, and other baby necessities for distribution through registered B.C. food banks, and it’s the charity of choice for GVMA, Pineault explained.

While this is the biggest event of the year for the GVMA, he said it’s definitely not the biggest fundraiser. The group also hold a number of auctions, raffles, and other fundraisers throughout the year to help generate more money for the cause.

They’ll be back…

This is year 35 for the Mustang Roundup, but only about the fifth or sixth show held in Langley, Pineault said, noting it was held at Spanish Banks in Vancouver for a number of years before moving out to what he referred to as the car mecca of Langley.

“It’s a great location, so for those of you who missed it this year, come next year… we’ll be here,” he concluded.