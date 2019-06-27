VIDEO: Nicomekl Elementary wins Cleanest School Award

Langley City presented students with new sporting equipment for taking care of their classrooms

Nicomekl Elementary students erupted into cheers Thursday morning – and not just because it was the last day of classes.

Langley City Councillor Rosemary Wallace stopped by to present the school with an unexpected award – Cleanest School of the Year.

“Every year, a school gets recognized,” Wallace explained. “The fire department goes to each school in Langley City to carry out fire inspections, but they also look for how clean the school is and how the gardens are cared for as well.”

Wallace took to the stage after awards for the school’s ping pong championship awards were doled out – riling up the students as they celebrated another year gone by.

“No one had any idea the school had been chosen by the city,” said Wallace. Vice-Principal Kim Casquilho accepted a certificate, but was then presented with the real prize that made the kids shout.

Read more: Nicomekl Elementary hosts fundraiser for new $84K playground

“Langley City donated new sports equipment to the school. There are dodge-balls, basketballs, soccer balls, pylons,” Wallace said.

A stuffed bag filled with green goodies was handed over to Casquilho as the students clapped for a job well done. The equipment was all painted the colour green to represent the environment.

“It’s great that it’s not just going to one person either. It’s for all of the kids and the whole school because it was everyone that contributed to keeping the school clean,” Wallace added.

Nicomekl Elementary School is located at 20050 53 Ave and opened in 1974.

