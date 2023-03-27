VIDEO: Posing with the Easter Bunny

Sisters Chloe, 5, and Sophia, 3, sat for a portrait with the Easter Bunny at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley on Saturday, March 25. Hoppy Days celebration continues till April 8. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Bunny ears by the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 25. Hoppy Days celebration continues till April 8 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A delighted Cara, 6, from Murrayville, picked out her picture with the Easter Bunny after sitting for a portrait on Saturday morning, March 25 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre. Hoppy Days celebration continues till April 8. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Children and parents were lining up in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre to get their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny on Saturday morning, March 25, the first day for Easter portraits.

“It’s really the kickoff of the Easter season here at Willowbrook,” explained Angela Doliente of the North Pole Picture Co, who had a big smile.

“It’s very sweet,” Doliente told the Langley Advance Times. “We just love seeing the kids this time of year. Everyone is dressed beautifully and excited to see the bunny.”

For siblings Caydence, 3, and Ivana, 5, from Aldergrove, it was their very first photo with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 25. Hoppy Days celebration continues till April 8 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley5. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Cara, from Murrayville, who picked out her own stylish outfit for her photo, bid the bunny a cheery goodbye after her session.

“See you at Easter,” she told the bunny.

READ ALSO: Hoppy days are here again

Visits and photos with the Easter Bunny are happening at Willowbrook Shopping Centre until April 8.

Families can enjoy visits and photos during regular centre hours.

Appointments, which can be made online at www.shopwillowbrook.com/easter2023, are encouraged, and walk-ins are welcome during the two-week Hoppy Days celebration.

Chloe brought her own bunny ears to Willowbrook Shopping Centre for the Hoppy Days celebration, which continues till April 8. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests are invited to relax and de-stress during a live bunny yoga session while helping raise awareness around rescuing small animals in need.

In partnership with lululemon and Vancouver Rabbit Rescue & Advocacy (VRRA), Willowbrook is encouraging guests of all abilities to pre-purchase $10 tickets in advance, with proceeds benefitting VRRA.

More photos from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: More eateries opening at Willowbrook mall

Langley