In 2019, the Saran family took the money raised from their bottle and community fundraising drive to the Canuck Autism Network on World Autism Awareness Day. They presented the organization with almost $5,700. This year’s event will be held on March 27, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Langley Fundamental Elementary School. (Langley Advance Times file)

VIDEO: Saran family host autism awareness bottle drive in Murrayville

Fundraiser will take place March 27 from 1-4 p.m.

Murrayville’s Saran family is resuming their annual bottle drive this year in support of the Canucks Autism Network after the pandemic altered last year’s event.

Sherry Saran’s now 10-year-old son Ethan was diagnosed with autism when he was five.

“You go through this silly grieving process,” Saran said

“We lacked the education what a child on the spectrum is suppose to be like.”

But the family was quick to eradicate that attitude. They turned to the Canucks Autism Network (CAN), a non-profit that offers programs to individuals with autism and their families.

“We really hold (the network) dear to our hearts,” Saran said.

Through CAN Ethan took part in a swimming program.

“The cool thing about it is that they do one-on-one (lessons),” Saran said, noting her son experienced individualized attention that he may not have received in a group.

Now the local family is taking strides to raise awareness ahead of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2 and help support CAN so they can continue to offer programs to individuals and their loved ones.

“We shouldn’t be embarrassed about (autism),” Saran said. “I want people to know I’m easily accessible.”

After the family publicly shared their story they learned “they’re are a lot of families just like us.”

“The community support is huge,” Saran noted. “But if you don’t talk about it you won’t get the support.”

And one way the Sarans are hoping to offer that support is through their annual bottle drive. This year’s event will held on March 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Langley Fundamental Elementary School (21789 50 Ave.).

The family hosted their inaugural fundraiser at Arthur Rose Park in 2019 that saw the community raise $5,700.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley drive overwhelms family and bottle depots

“It was a huge undertaking. We didn’t realize the huge outpour of support we were going to get,” Saran recalled.

The family had planned for a 2020 fundraiser, but the event was suspended due to the pandemic.

Instead an account was registered at a Return-It recycling facility where the public could donate their refund to the fundraiser.

“It’s been quite successful,” Saran noted.

The COVID-friendly bottle drive raised $500 and the family plans to match that amount when they deliver this year’s cheque to CAN with a combined total from the 2020 and 2021 fundraisers.

The bottle drive will comply with current provincial health orders. The Saran family will be working in their safe bubble.

Ethan’s sister, Emma, will be joined by her friends from her Grade 10 cohort. The group will be in the area of 216 Street and Fraser Highway waving posters to help direct traffic to the school.

READ MORE: Langley School District welcomes first autism support dog

The public is asked to drive-by Langley Fundamental Elementary where a volunteer will gather their donation.

“You don’t have to get out of the vehicle,” Saran explained.

Those who are not able to attend are welcome to drop off their donation at their nearest Return-It facility and ask their contribution be made to the CAN bottle drive account (7783227696).

