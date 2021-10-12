VIDEO: Scarecrow stroll returns to Art’s Nursery

Walker, 10 and mom Katey Kloepper, from Calgary, were among the visitors to Art’s Nursery scarecrow stroll and fundraiser, which is on till Oct. 31 at 8940 192nd St. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A volunteer was handing out ‘take-and-make’ scarecrow kits as part of a charitable fundraiser at Art’s Nursery scarecrow stroll and fundraiser, which is on till Oct. 31 at 8940 192nd St. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Katie Stanoffsky from Pitt Meadows was loading up in the pop-up pumpkin patch at Art’s Nursery scarecrow stroll and fundraiser, which is on till Oct. 31 at 8940 192nd St. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Willoughby resident Amanda and Rory, 5, posed for a photo at Art’s Nursery scarecrow stroll and fundraiser, which is on till Oct. 31 at 8940 192nd St. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Art’s Nursery has brought back the scarecrow stroll.

First introduced during the pandemic last year as way to allow people to have a socially-distant Halloween experince by walking through the 10-acre Port Kells nursery, there are 70 custom-made scarecrows to see this year, created by staff , many sponsored by local businesses as part of the nursery’s annual fundraiser for local charities.

Art’s general manager and owner Rebecca van der Zalm was impressed with the results.

“The nursery looks so happy and fun,” van der Zalm enthused.

“The staff has done an amazing job.”

Some of the sponsored scarecrows on display at Art’s Nursery stroll and fundraiser, which is on till Oct. 31 at 8940 192nd St. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

There is also a “pop-up pumpkin patch” where different varieties can be purchased, a scavenger hunt, and “take and make” scarecrow kits selling for $14.98.

VIDEO: A successful COVID-compliant Halloween has Art’s Nursery thinking about the next big holiday

Partial proceeds from the kits, plus a portion of the sponsorship money, will go to support three area organizations and charities: Versatile Seniors Acting Guild, a Cloverdale-based a not-for-profit group that travels to – and performs at – seniors homes and palliative care facilities in the region; the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) devoted to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and orphaned raptors and to educating the public; and the Pacific Parkland Foundation, a champion of regional parks, working in partnership with Metro Vancouver.

VIDEO: Local nursery strips down for World Naked Gardening Day

Scarecrows will remain on display until Oct. 31, at Art’s Nursery , 8940 192nd St. which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food trucks and live music will be on scene weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More photos of the scarecrow stroll can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.