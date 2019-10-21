A determined Viktor Swetlikoff lugged a jumbo-size pumpkin at Aldor Acres farm. The seven-year-old from Mission was among thousands who searched through the Langley pumpkin patch. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Search for the perfect pumpkin at Aldor Acres farm

Langley family farm draws thousands of visitors

Melissa Anderson had the run of the pumpkin patch at Aldor Acres farm when she was little.

“I was carving pumpkins when I was like, just a couple of feet off the ground,” Anderson recalled.

“People would wonder who that kid with knife was and there’s no parents around.”

Now, a grown-up Anderson runs the farm that her grandparents started more than 30 years ago.

“One of my main jobs is unclogging toilets, so I’ve really evolved,” Melissa laughed.

For the last 31 years, the farm at 24990 84 Ave. has been a Halloween destination for families, who wander through the pumpkin patch to hand-pick a perfect holiday decoration.

There are 20 acres of pumpkin patches and five acres of petting zoos and animal display

Dorothy Anderson, who founded the farm with her husband Albert (Aldor is a combination of their first names), remains an active presence, driving a golf cart with a whimsical John Deere logo on the front.

This year, thanks to unusually wet weather, “pumpkins are smaller and we have a lot of rot,” Dorthy explained.

That hasn’t discouraged thousand of people from paying the farm a visit.

Dorothy said about 2,000 to 2,500 will visit the farm when the weather is grey and damp, a number that doubles when it is sunny.

Many of the visitors are regulars that Dorothy remembers, “and now, they have grandchildren.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Aldor Acres celebrates 30 years

When the Andersons started growing pumpkins back in 1988, they put up a sign and a jar at the end of the road and sold the plants on the honour system.

Then, a local school teacher asked if she could bring her class by for a visit, to see a working farm up close.

After that, Dorothy wrote and distributed a newsletter to let people know there was a place they could go to see where their food comes fro0m, a real working farm.

There has been considerable expansion since then.

Aldor hired about 70 people this year to help handle the torrent of visitors.

Among the attractions are a chance to get close to farm animals, like Zeus, a gigantic Chiannina steer, who placidly permits children to brush his back in his stable.

There are many smaller critters, too, including rabbits and pigs and goats.

Aldor Acres offers tractor-drawn hayrides out to the pumpkin patch

Over the years, the family has earned a reputation for generosity, donating time, services, and funds to non-profit organizations such as the Special Olympics, Langley Child Development Centre, the Langley School District bursaries program and the Walnut Grove firefighters Santa Clause parade, to name a few.

READ MORE: Aldor Acres’ SuperWalk raised $15,000 for Parkinson’s research and resources

Aldor Acres pumpkin path is open until Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission ranges for $9 for “anyone of walking age” to $42 family passes.

More information about the farm can be found online at https://aldoracresfamilyfarm.ca.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

For more than 30 decades, people have been coming to Aldor Acres in Langley in search of their perfect pumpkin. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Dorothy Anderson remains an active presence at Aldor Acres, the farm she and her husband Albert founded. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Do-it-youself scarecrows, for charity

Just Posted

VIDEO: Do-it-youself scarecrows, for charity

Fifth year of fundraiser by Art’s Nursery in Port Kells

Langley hockey community holds fundraiser to help local teen with cancer

The fundraiser is happening today at the Langley Sportsplex

VIDEO: Andrew Pocrnic broke records as Langley Rams wrapped up undefeated season with win against Kamloops

Running backs set touchdown, rushing records at final regular season game Saturday

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Swift Current

Cole Shepard is off the injury list. This was bad news for the other team.

VIDEO: Spartans rule in Edmonton

Langley-based volleyball teams are off to a good start

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Man killed in Richmond had ‘no record of criminality,’ IHIT says

Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead in his business

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

Most Read