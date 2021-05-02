VIDEO: Shortreed students get active after boxers share inspiring jump rope videos

The past weeks have seen students across, not just Langley, but Canada, support the Heart and Stroke Foundation with Jump Rope For Heart – the annual fundraiser involves students collecting donations while taking time out of the classroom to get moving and jump rope.

Staff members Mark Touzeau and Alana Bain organized the fundraiser at Shortreed Elementary, which included some inspiration of boxing champs that get their hearts pumping more than daily.

One of the student’s parents, Jess Melo, is the CEO of the Eddie Melo Legacy Organization and daughter of the late boxing champion Eddie “The Hurricane” Melo.

She reached out to boxers within her organization for some inspiration.

Principal Chris Wejr explained that the school had a number of professional and amateur boxers respond with videos of them supporting both Shortreed and the Heart and Stroke Foundation with videos of them doing some “incredible skipping” as part of their intense training.

“The cool part of this is that these boxers are all National and even World champions and some are either future or hopeful 2021 Summer Olympians,” Wejr noted.

The staff put the videos together in a compilation and showed their students to inspire them on Jump Day, Friday, April 30.

More info about the campaign and the chance to donate can be found at heartandstroke.ca.