Taveena Kum jumps rope for Shortreed Elementary. (Screenshot)

Taveena Kum jumps rope for Shortreed Elementary. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Shortreed students get active after boxers share inspiring jump rope videos

Annual Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Jump Rope For Heart day happened Friday, April 30

The past weeks have seen students across, not just Langley, but Canada, support the Heart and Stroke Foundation with Jump Rope For Heart – the annual fundraiser involves students collecting donations while taking time out of the classroom to get moving and jump rope.

Staff members Mark Touzeau and Alana Bain organized the fundraiser at Shortreed Elementary, which included some inspiration of boxing champs that get their hearts pumping more than daily.

READ MORE: Leadership program members deliver cake and snacks to Parkside Elementary

One of the student’s parents, Jess Melo, is the CEO of the Eddie Melo Legacy Organization and daughter of the late boxing champion Eddie “The Hurricane” Melo.

She reached out to boxers within her organization for some inspiration.

Principal Chris Wejr explained that the school had a number of professional and amateur boxers respond with videos of them supporting both Shortreed and the Heart and Stroke Foundation with videos of them doing some “incredible skipping” as part of their intense training.

“The cool part of this is that these boxers are all National and even World champions and some are either future or hopeful 2021 Summer Olympians,” Wejr noted.

The staff put the videos together in a compilation and showed their students to inspire them on Jump Day, Friday, April 30.

More info about the campaign and the chance to donate can be found at heartandstroke.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mother’s Day turns into a mudder of a day for Langley mom

Just Posted

Taveena Kum jumps rope for Shortreed Elementary. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Shortreed students get active after boxers share inspiring jump rope videos

Annual Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Jump Rope For Heart day happened Friday, April 30

Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com
LETTER: Public can voice opinions on Langley Township tree efforts

Local letter writer encouraged people to provide feedback to municipality

Tatiana Tomljanovic will not soon forget Mother's Day 2020, and her visit to the tulip patch with her children. (Tatiana Tomljanovic/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Mother’s Day turns into a mudder of a day for Langley mom

Readers encouraged to share their favourite or least favourite Mother’s Day memories

Vancouver Giants snapped a four-game winless streak with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Victoria Royals (Paige Bednorz/special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win 5-4 shootout against Victoria

Team came back from second period deficit to tie game

Gabby Gill worked at Treat Co’s pop up store in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s Willow Way on Friday, April 30. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley pop-up shops feature in mall’s new Willow Way

From florists to cupcakes to clothes, the stores will always be changing

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Woman in her 20s taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after Burnaby shooting

Mounties believe this was a targeted shooting and that they don’t think there is any threat to the public

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

(Extinction Rebellion Vancouver/Twitter)
5 people arrested after climate protesters block Downtown Vancouver streets with boat

Protesters said they will continue to block thoroughfares

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Most Read