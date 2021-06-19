VIDEO: Shred-It boosts Langley seniors programs

One-day event helps raise more than $7,500 for food security and new resource centre initiatives

A shredding truck was full to the brim after a shred-it by donation event was held at the seniors centre recently. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Cars were lined up around the parking lot as hundreds of Langley residents sought to purge of paperwork and simultaneously assist local seniors.

During the Langley Seniors Resource Centre’s recent Shred-It event, more than $7,500 was raised to provide food securities and create new and different programs and activities for Langley’s seniors, explained the centre’s acting executive director Adam Murphy.

“Our Shred-It event was a huge success,” he said. “Our total monies raised was $7,538.70, approximately 20-per-cent higher than our last event held in October of 2020.”

The shred-a-thon, held in the parking lot with social distance protocols in place, was organized operated by volunteers, which Murphy said allowed them to “almost double our net profit as a result.”

Last fall’s shredding event generated $5,500.

Plans are already in the works now for the next Shred-It event on Oct. 23, where Murphy hopes to raise $10,000.

In addition to collecting donations from those who dropped off material for shredding, the centre also sold 75 of its meals to go – or $8 each. Murphy noted the take-and-go meals have grown incredibly popular during COVID.

“As a resource centre for the senior population of Langley… our mission every day is to improve upon what we are doing, to better support our members and our community. We are truly grateful for the support of the community and their generosity,” Murphy said.

.

