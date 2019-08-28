VIDEO: Sinking some putts before cracking the books

School starts in less that one week…meaning there’s still just enough time to hit the greens, do some golfing, and make sure Langley students have enough to eat this year.

The Langley School District Foundation (LSDF) held their 14th annual golf tournament at The Redwoods, 22011 88 Ave, on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

More than 120 golfers came to play the course, beginning the day with a tailgate party, barbecue, and putting contest.

Susan Cairns, executive director of LSDF, said while the day is certainly fun, funds raised are going towards a very important cause.

“We’re raising funds for Langley students. The money will go to the school district to facilitate the Food for Thought program and feed [students],” Cairns explained.

Food for Thought provides nutritious breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and even backpacks filled with food to 3,000 students who come hungry every day to Langley schools.

Cairns said that multiple initiatives from that campaign have also been recently introduced, which are not only for young bellies, but also for growing minds thanks new innovative and educational hands-on tools.

“The money will also go to help the Garden Towers program; it’s these tall growing machines, which kids can actually grow their own greens with and eat later on,” she said.

The machines produce fresh greens, herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, strawberries and peppers all year round, requiring no land, soil, ongoing maintenance, and very little water.

Along with nutrition, counselling services for students who are struggling with mental health issues will also be getting a boost from the golf tournament funds – rounding out the LSDF’s commitment to help the mind, body and spirit of each child.

“Everyone is here and ready to go… and we have all kinds of contests going on and a dinner,” Cairns said about the specifics of the day. “It’s our major fundraiser of the year and I would just like to thank everyone so much for their support as well as all of the sponsors.”

After golfing wraps up, a few more guests will join in to have a meal themselves. A silent auction is part of the agenda to raise additional funds; Cairns estimated that between $60,000 and $100,00 will be raised for LSDF at the end of the tournament.

For more information on the Food for Thought program and other initiatives run through LSDF, people can visit www.langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com.

