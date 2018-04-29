VIDEO: Soggy day didn’t keep families away from popular fish release in Langley

Lily Gunn carried a bucket containing chinook salmon fry towards Hatchery Creek on Saturday, as the Nicomekl Enhancement Society held its annual open house and fish release on Saturday, April 28. An estimated 655 people released 6,5200 fry into the creek during the event. Troy Landreville Langley Times

A typical late April day of rainshowers and cool temperatures didn’t keep families away from the Nicomekl Enhancement Society’s annual open house and fish release on Saturday.

Carrying small buckets of chinook salmon fry, children marched down paths at the hatchery at 5623 232 St., to release the young fish into nearby Hatchery Creek.

The society’s Facebook page noted that 655 people braved the rain to release more than 5,2000 fry during the event that also included tours, and hotdogs and drinks by donation.

From late January leading up to the open house, the chinook were fed daily by the society's volunteers until they are released at Saturday's open house.

