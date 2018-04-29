Lily Gunn carried a bucket containing chinook salmon fry towards Hatchery Creek on Saturday, as the Nicomekl Enhancement Society held its annual open house and fish release on Saturday, April 28. An estimated 655 people released 6,5200 fry into the creek during the event. Troy Landreville Langley Times

VIDEO: Soggy day didn’t keep families away from popular fish release in Langley

Nicomekl Enhancement Society open house draws roughly 655 people

A typical late April day of rainshowers and cool temperatures didn’t keep families away from the Nicomekl Enhancement Society’s annual open house and fish release on Saturday.

Carrying small buckets of chinook salmon fry, children marched down paths at the hatchery at 5623 232 St., to release the young fish into nearby Hatchery Creek.

The society’s Facebook page noted that 655 people braved the rain to release more than 5,2000 fry during the event that also included tours, and hotdogs and drinks by donation.

From late January leading up to the open house, From late January onward, the chinook were fed daily by the society’s volunteers until they are released at Saturday’s open house.

 

Grady Folsom, two, knelt next to buckets containing chinook salmon fry about to enter the next stage of their life cycle. The Nicomekl Enhancement Society held its annual open house and fish release on Saturday, April 28 with an estimated 655 people releasing 6,5200 fry into Hatchery Creek during the event. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Being held tight to make sure she didn’t join the fish in the stream, Olivia Gunn, four, poured chinook salmon fry into Hatchery Creek during the Nicomekl Enhancement Society’s annual open house and fish release on Saturday, April 28. Despite a steady downpour, the event was a big success, with an estimated 655 people releasing 6,5200 fry into the Langley creek. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Volunteers collected chinook salmon fry for release during the Nicomekl Enhancement Society’s annual open house and fish release on Saturday, April 28. Despite a steady downpour, the event was a big success, with an estimated 655 people releasing 6,5200 fry into Hatchery Creek. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Siblings Noah, 23 months, and Amelia Lochlan-Fontaine showed the chinook salmon fry they were about to release at the Nicomekl Enhancement Society hatchery. The societys open house saw 655 visitors release 6,5200 fry into Hatchery Creek. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Most Read