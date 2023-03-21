VIDEO: Spring break at historic Fort Langey offers a fun learning experience

At Historic Fort Langley, Anna Birnie gave Maple Ridge mom Mia Shin, with daughter Haru, 7, and son Haju, 8, a chance to handle actual fur pelts like the ones from the days of the fur trade on Sunday, March 19 Fort Langley National Historic Site on Sunday, March 19. Spring Break at the fort continues until Sunday, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A blacksmith demonstration at the Fort Langley National Historic Site on Sunday, March 19. Spring Break at the Fort continues until Sunday March 26. Admission is free to youth 17 and under, the site is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Sunday, March 19, Marion Crossen of the Langley Field Naturalists was giving a presentation at Fort Langley National Historic Site. Spring Break at the Fort runs until Sunday March 26, and features a different community group every day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Spring break continues at Fort Langley National Historic Site until Sunday March 26. Admission is free to youth 17 and under. The site is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Spring break is on till March 26 at historic Fort Langley, with kids 17 and under admitted free.

Kids and parents are invited to learn all about the local “B’s” – bats, bears, birds, bees, butterflies, beavers, and more.

A different community organization will be on site each day to teach visitors about one of the local B’s and how to help take care of them.

Attractions include chicks and bunnies, along with blacksmithing and barrel-making demonstrations.

Visitors can also participate in a planting station, take home a peat pot, and grow a plant to help your local pollinators!

Glenn Slipiec was demonstrating the art of barrel making at the Fort Langley National Historic Site cooperage on Sunday, March 19. Spring Break at the Fort continues until Sunday March 26. Admission is free to youth 17 and under, the site is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley National Historic Site is a former fur trading post of the Hudson’s Bay Company, located at 23433 Mavis Ave.

Admission is $7.80 per adult, $6.55 per senior, and free for youth 17 and under.

Fort Langley annual pass holders and Parks Canada Discovery Pass holders also get free entry.

