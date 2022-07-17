VIDEO: That’s a wrap for Aldergrove Fair Days

Four days of fun came to a close Sunday

A fearless Max White, 7, from Aldergrove, tried out the bungee jump at the Aldergrove Fair on Sunday, July 17. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove Fair Days came to a close Sunday afternoon, July 17, at Aldergrove Athletic Park with That 70’s band taking the main stage to play classic tunes of the era.

There was square dancing, a lawn tractor pulling contest (with the mowing blades removed), the final day of the quick draw contest and a demonstration of dog agility, among other popular draws.

On Saturday, the fair saw 8,000 visitors attend the longest of the four days, running from 9 a.m. to about 10:30.

Fire restrictions forced cancellation of the fireworks, but the fair improvised a substitute using the giant video display and confetti cannons.

Robin McIntosh, fair president, assured the Langley Advance Times the confetti was biodegradable.

“We’re still picking it up,” he laughed.

The dog agility demonstration was especially popular at the Aldergrove Fair on Sunday, July 17. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was the first in-person fair since the pandemic, and the most ambitious, with events running over four days.

McIntosh hopes to expand the run-up to the fair adding more days of advance events next year.

More photos from the final day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

AldergroveLangley