VIDEO: Third Aldergrove community garage sale draws more than 500 bargain hunters

A seller demonstrated a remote-controlled golf bag carrier to a prospective buyer. More than 500 bargain hunters are estimated to have taken part in the third annual giant Aldergrove garage sale held on Saturday, Aug. 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) ‘Is this the treasure hunt?’ asked Veikko Gladstone as he and Becky Samuelson showed up to collect a map and some free doughnuts at the start of the third annual giant Aldergrove garage sale held on Saturday, Aug. 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Barb and Don Day came from Abbotsford for the third annual giant Aldergrove garage sale held on Saturday, Aug. 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Tayva, Noelle and Talana manned a table in a townhouse complex during in the third annual giant Aldergrove garage sale held on Saturday, Aug. 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Aldergrove Business association president Jodi Steeves was happy with the turnout for the third annual community garage sale held on Saturday, Aug. 22. More than 500 bargain hunters are estimated to have attended, based on map distribution. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Going into the third annual giant garage sale in Aldergrove, Jodi Steeves, wasn’t sure what the response would be like, considering the impact of the pandemic on public get-togethers and the possibility of cloud and rain in the forecast.

But when it was all over, Steeves, president of the Aldergrove Business Association (ABA), described herself as “super happy.”

Skies were cloudy but dry and interest appeared high, with people were driving up to ask about the event even before the garage sale table was set up in the Dollarama parking lot at Fraser Highway and 273rd St. to hand out free maps giving directions to the many sales, along with free doughnuts.

For the third mass sale, there were more than 50 Aldergrove locations, including a large townhouse complex with multiple sellers.

About 270 maps and about the same number of doughnuts were handed out, which works out to more than 500 bargain hunters because virtually all of the maps were picked up by groups of two or more.

It was close to the previous year, when 60 homes took part and about 300 maps and about as many free doughnuts were handed out.

Among the bargain hunters were Don and Barb Day, self-described “regulars at the flea market” who came in from Abbotsford.

“Our daughter [who lives in Langley City] told us about it,” Don said.

“It’s a great idea.”

Trevor and Aleta Coop, with Taryn, 3, and Teagan, 4 took part in the third annual giant Aldergrove garage sale held on Saturday, Aug. 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove residents Aleta and Trevor Coop dropped by with Taryn, 3 and Teagan, 4.

“I grew up garage sale-ing,” Aleta confided.

One child appeared to be ready to follow in mom’s footsteps.

“Teagan’s got her own money [to shop with], so she’s excited,” Aleta told the Langley Advance Times.

Aldergrove resident Viekko Gladstone summed it up the whole experience when he came by with Becky Samuelson to pick up a map.

“Is this the treasure hunt?” Gladstone asked.

He said it was their first time participating in the community event.

The event is the work of Steeves, along with with Remax Aldercenter and Lori Neville with the Aldergrove Safe Community & Awareness group, the organizers and sponsors.

