VIDEO: Vintage car fans at Model A Sunday car show in Fort Langley

Not just for Fords, organizer says

Bill Casey’s 1926 Chevrolet pickup truck has appeared in a number of movies and can be seen in several episodes of the alternate-history Amazon Prime series “The Man In The High Castle,” which is produced in the Lower Mainland.

When the truck is seen in motion at a distance, it’s Casey at the wheel, wearing a mask that makes the Brookswood resident look like the actor whose character is supposed to be driving the truck.

“They couldn’t drive it,” Casey explained.

“It’s got square-cut gears. You’ve got to know what you’re doing [when you operate the gear shift] otherwise, it’s crunch, bang, boom.”

Casey’s truck was one of more than 40 antique cars and trucks on view at the 31st annual Model A Sunday car show at the B.C. Farm Museum in Fort Langley.

It has the original factory black paint job, with the exception of some splotches that were the result of appearing in another production.

Casey explained the staff wanted the truck to look dusty, and what they applied was left on too long and couldn’t be removed, even with a chisel.

“They paid for it,” he said, smiling.

His truck has also appeared in other productions, including “Christmas Wish 3” and the Netflix series “1922.”

Aldergrove resident Mike McVay, who organized the event for the Central Fraser Valley chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada, estimated attendance at more than 40 vehicles, coming from as far away as Aggasiz.

Because the weather was nice and dry, McVay brought his 1928 Pontiac to show.

“There’s a lot of wood in the car,” he explained.

“You don’t want to get it wet.”

Although, back in the day, there were circumstances when car owners would deliberate drive the wooden-wheeled vehicle into a lake.

If the wheel spokes dried out and became loose, soaking them would make them swell, he said.

McVay’s car is unlikely to have that problem, because the wooden spokes have been protected with a coat of modern varathane.

On display on the street that runs in front of the museum were a wide range of makes and models, ranging from original-condition vehicles like Casey’s to modified hot rids.

McVay said the event was open to all makes and models, not just Fords.

“You name it, it’s here,” he said.

It was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. outside the B.C. Farm museum in Fort Langley at 9131 King St.

More photos of the event can be seen online.

