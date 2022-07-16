VIDEO: Vintage, sports, military – vehicles of all kids and years showcased at the local car show

Some cars were even featured in films

Ken Joseph’s 1970 Cougar XR7 was featured in the ‘Perfect Little Angels.’ Joseph, a long-time Aldergrove resident, has owned this car for 11 years. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Ken Joseph’s 1970 Cougar XR7 made its Hollywood debut a long time ago in a 1998 movie called ‘Perfect Little Angels.’ Joseph, a long-time Aldergrove resident, has owned this car for 11 years.

The 1970 model isn’t the only Cougar he has owned. A 1968 model was his first one, and he had it for six years.

“Selling it was a hard decision and I regret it,” he admitted.

A lifelong Cougar fan, Joseph couldn’t resist and brought home his current machine about 20 years after selling the 1968 model.

RELATED: Vroom, vroom – Aldergrove Fair’s popular car show back on Friday evening

On Friday, July 15, he brought his “beautiful” car to one of Aldergrove’s biggest car shows – the Show N Shine Car Show. A “big fan” of the local event, Joseph has been attending the event for about 10 years – ever since the organizers started it.

Along with Joseph’s car, about 150 vehicles of all sorts were showcased at the Friday evening car show, which is one of the big attractions of the annual Aldergrove Fair.

With a lifelong interest in cars, a family of racers at her side, and a membership in a vintage British motorcycle club, Aldergrove resident Patty Bennett and her husband Grant, have been a natural fit as organizers for the car show.

The couple has been the organizers for more than 13 years now.

“It is a low-key event with no cost involved. We get together and show off our vehicles and have a fun time.”

A lifelong car lover, Grant was at the event with two of his vehicles – a Canadian-built 1952 Meteor and a 1959 Canadian-built Edsel.

Both unique in their own ways – Grant looked excited as he explained the features of each of his cars.

He has been to multiple car shows, often finding himself the only one with an Edsel. He has owned that car for 17 years.

READ MORE: 110-year-old Aldergrove Fair Days returns to the community

Grant’s other car – the Meteor, was only sold in Canada. He and his dad bought it about 18 years ago as a family project.

Another and one of many car lovers present at the show, Ken Mason, drove from Maple Ridge in his 2020 Camaro. A race cars fan, Mason said the car is a “fun weapon on the race course.”

The free car show ran from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary School parking lot, located at 26850 29 Ave., Aldergrove. In comparison to last year, fewer people attended the event, said, Grant. “There were about 300 cars last year,” he commented.

The Aldergrove Fair at the nearby Aldergrove Athletic Park offered food, fun activities, and live entertainment. A music band, Longrun, played classic tunes from the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s while people enjoyed the community event.

Admission to the fair is by donation, and the event runs until Sunday, July 17.

.