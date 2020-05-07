VIDEO: Walnut Grove residents join together for weekly O Canada singalong

Every Sunday at noon, people from a Langley townhouse gather to honour frontline workers

A small townhouse complex in Walnut Grove started singing and playing O Canada on Sundays at noon to honour frontline workers.

Led by Audley Adrian on the Euphonium and Gary Nikolai on saxophone – residents come out to the 88th Street location, dressed in red, to sing along.

“[We] dragged our instruments out of the backs of closets where they haven’t been played in many years,” Adrian said. “We get lots of horn honking by passing vehicles, including last Sunday; an RCMP officer ‘tweaked’ his siren as he drove by and circled back a for a second pass.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirusLangley