A small townhouse complex in Walnut Grove started singing/playing O Canada on Sundays at noon. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Walnut Grove residents join together for weekly O Canada singalong

Every Sunday at noon, people from a Langley townhouse gather to honour frontline workers

A small townhouse complex in Walnut Grove started singing and playing O Canada on Sundays at noon to honour frontline workers.

Led by Audley Adrian on the Euphonium and Gary Nikolai on saxophone – residents come out to the 88th Street location, dressed in red, to sing along.

“[We] dragged our instruments out of the backs of closets where they haven’t been played in many years,” Adrian said. “We get lots of horn honking by passing vehicles, including last Sunday; an RCMP officer ‘tweaked’ his siren as he drove by and circled back a for a second pass.”

