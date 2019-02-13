VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

A White Rock family has found a cool way to enter the blistering-hot housing market.

“The real-estate market is just way out of our price range right now,” Craig Meyer said in a video sent to Peace Arch News Wednesday. “But we finally built our own home in White Rock.”

Julia Bureacenco, her boyfriend Craig and their children Natalia, Katherine, Ava, and Jack built a small igloo in White Rock off Marine Drive.

Tuesday, the family used shovels and sleds to sculpt their ‘home,’ and rewarded themselves with a cup of hot chocolate after it was complete.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver Island couple makes most of snow, sleeps in backyard igloo

 

