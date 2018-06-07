Brady Lumsden helped found the Weekend Fuelbag program to help feed fellow students. That was in 2015. It now serves about 80 kids in nine high schools and middle schools in Langley. (Langley Advance files)

Volunteer packers needed to feed hungry Langley students

There’s a packing party Sunday at R.E. Mountain, and helpers are invited to come by at 1 p.m.

Between 50 and 75 volunteers are needed to help ensure students living in need have some food to get them through the weekends this summer.

Organizers of the student-driven Weekend Fuelbag program are desperate for help on Sunday afternoon, to pack some 80 or so large bags of food.

“More hands make light work,” said Fuelbag organizer and founder Brady Lumsden. “Otherwise, if we don’t get a lot of people, it will just take more time.”

He’s calling for help to put food packages together for students to take home for the summer break. That means there will be enough food and snacks for the eight weekends.

Since 2015 a student-driven food program, aimed at helping hungry high school and middle school kids in Langley, has been providing these weekend food packs that each contain two breakfasts, two lunches, drinks, and snacks.

While these students are typically being provided meals through some of the breakfast, lunch, or snack programs operating in different schools around the district, this initiative is aimed at providing for those same kids when they’re out of class on the weekends.

Fuelbag was started by a trio of Walnut Grove Secondary students, and has since expanded to feed students at all nine of the high and middle schools in the district. At present, there’s about 80 kids receiving weekly packs, Lumsden explained.

The food is currently bought at a discount from Save-On-Foods, the items delivered to each of the nine schools, then packaged up by leadership classes and distributed to kids in need through the school counsellors or youth care workers.

For this big project, however, Lumsden said he and some friends are undertaking a major shopping spree today, between a number of different merchants. And all of the food must then be sorted and repackaged for the kids on Sunday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at R.E. Mountain Secondary, 7755 202A St. in Langley.

People can call or text Lumsden, if they’re interested in helping out. He can be reached at 604-716-7871. Otherwise, he hopes people will just show up and pitch in what time they have available. Lumsden is anxious for more people to learn about Weekend Fuelbag, and consider getting involved.

RELATED: Help a boy caught up quelling his peers’ hunger

RELATED: Donors fill food bags in North Langley

RELATED: Langley students need donors to keep food program going

Previous story
Raise a glass in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley

Just Posted

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

VIDEO: Province commits $765K to commercial driver training

Funding will allow 18 women and 11 newcomers to Canada to earn their Class 1 licences

Canseco returns to Aldergrove Days tournament

Jose Canseco and Katie Stuart help raise awareness of addictions, mental health

Volunteer packers needed to feed hungry Langley students

There’s a packing party Sunday at R.E. Mountain, and helpers are invited to come by at 1 p.m.

VIDEO: Langley athletes perform well at provincial championships

Many podium appearances by local competitors

VIDEO: Circus big top goes up in Abbotsford

Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

The 25-year-old victim was known to police

Penticton Art Gallery explores racism

International call for artists to contribute

Snow predicted for B.C. Highway

Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector

B.C councillor attacked by vicious crow

White Rock Coun. Helen Fathers says she can now laugh at the terrifying incident

‘Extreme’ graffiti of f-bombs and penis doodles mars elementary school

Police say White Rock students ‘violated’ after culprits struck overnight Tuesday

Persons of interest sought in ‘suspicious’ North Vancouver grass fires

RCMP are looking for the public’s help to identify the two men

Record-breaking year for Otter Co-op

Aldergrove-based co-operative grows consistently for past eight years

Most Read