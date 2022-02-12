Volunteers invited to join upcoming bird count

Fort Langley is being divided into six areas, and for a four-hour period on Saturday, Feb. 26 bird lovers will comb this region. The goal, to find and document as many birds as possible.
It’s the return of the Fort Langley bird count (FLBC), being hosted by the Langley Field Naturalists.
The event, said birder Phil Henderson, is open to participants of all ages who are anxious to get out into the fresh air and to aid in the count.
“The FLBC encourages participation from beginners and amateurs of all levels, young and old,” Henderson elaborated.
The routes include Houston Trail, Brae Island, Fort to Fort Trail (east and west), Edgewater Bar, and Derby Bog/Langley Peatlands (with restrictions). Each of the routes will have an experienced leader.
Those interested in participating can also contact the designated leaders for more information or just to inform them of attendance.
1. Houston Trail
Leader: Phil Henderson
Email:strix@uniserve.com
2. Brae Island
Leader: Bob Puls
Email:Bob@puls.ca
3. Fort to Fort Trail, West
Leader: John Gordon
Email:johngordonone@gmail.com
4. Fort to Fort Trail, East
Leader: Josh Inman
Email:joshbirder@gmail.com
5. Derby Bog/Langley Peatlands
Leader: Ted Goshulak
Email:tgosh@twu.ca
6. Edgewater Bar off-leash area to 208th Street
Leader: Gareth Pugh
Email: gareth2@uniserve.com
The count runs 8 a.m. to noon that day, but those interested can also contact Henderson via email ahead of time at: strix@uniserve.com.
”Everyone is welcome to join in the walk/survey regardless of experience,” he reiterated.
Information on the Langley Field Naturalists is available online, too.
