Volunteers invited to join upcoming bird count

Quest on for feathered friends around Fort Langley in late February

An eagle was spotted in a past bird count in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fort Langley is being divided into six areas, and for a four-hour period on Saturday, Feb. 26 bird lovers will comb this region. The goal, to find and document as many birds as possible.

It’s the return of the Fort Langley bird count (FLBC), being hosted by the Langley Field Naturalists.

RELATED: Fewer birds, and some surprises, during the annual White Rock/Surrey/Langley bird count

The event, said birder Phil Henderson, is open to participants of all ages who are anxious to get out into the fresh air and to aid in the count.

“The FLBC encourages participation from beginners and amateurs of all levels, young and old,” Henderson elaborated.

The routes include Houston Trail, Brae Island, Fort to Fort Trail (east and west), Edgewater Bar, and Derby Bog/Langley Peatlands (with restrictions). Each of the routes will have an experienced leader.

RELATED LETTER: Langley contributed to vital bird count

Those interested in participating can also contact the designated leaders for more information or just to inform them of attendance.

1. Houston Trail

Leader: Phil Henderson

Email:strix@uniserve.com

.

2. Brae Island

Leader: Bob Puls

Email:Bob@puls.ca

.

3. Fort to Fort Trail, West

Leader: John Gordon

Email:johngordonone@gmail.com

.

4. Fort to Fort Trail, East

Leader: Josh Inman

Email:joshbirder@gmail.com

.

5. Derby Bog/Langley Peatlands

Leader: Ted Goshulak

Email:tgosh@twu.ca

.

6. Edgewater Bar off-leash area to 208th Street

Leader: Gareth Pugh

Email: gareth2@uniserve.com

The count runs 8 a.m. to noon that day, but those interested can also contact Henderson via email ahead of time at: strix@uniserve.com.

”Everyone is welcome to join in the walk/survey regardless of experience,” he reiterated.

Information on the Langley Field Naturalists is available online, too.

.

birdsConservationFort Langley