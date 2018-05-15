Volunteers sought for this fall’s Terry Fox Run in Langley City

Organized and enthusiastic people are being sought by the keep the run alive.

Since 2000, Langley City has hosted an annual Terry Fox Run, and contributed more than $136,000 to cancer research.

But to continue those efforts, local volunteers are needed immediately to help prepare for the September fundraiser, said Serena Meister, a recruiter from the Terry Fox Foundation.

They’re on the prowl now for committee member, who can help with the City walk that starts and ends at Douglas Park.

“The Terry Fox Foundation and the volunteer chair will work closely to provide support, training, and materials to ensure the success of this year’s run,” she said.

This year, hundreds of thousands of people across the country will lace up to participate in the Sept. 16 event. Hundreds of those volunteers come out to the City walk. Langley also has walks in Walnut Grove and Aldergrove.

“The event’s longevity is a testament to staying true to its roots: grassroots, volunteer-led, non-competitive, and family oriented,” Meister said.

A proud Canadian tradition

Thirty-eight years have passed since that cold April morning when Terry Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope on the easternmost edge of this nation.

In the ensuing years, millions of Canadians have followed in his footsteps to forge a uniquely Canadian event.

“Our greatest strength is the extraordinary team of Terry Fox volunteers that span from coast to coast, a human chain linked by a common purpose – to make a positive difference in the fight against cancer,” Meister said.

“They also share many of the attributes Canadians hold most dear: they are dedicated and driven, helpful and humble and, above all, they are caring and compassionate.”

For any “enthusiastic and organized individual” who possesses exceptional leadership skills and passionate to make a difference, they can call 604-464-2666, or email serena.meister@terryfoxrun.org, to volunteer with the Langley City run’s organizing committee.