Fifteen women remain in the Total Makeover Challenge in Langley. (Four not pictured) Courtesy Anita Alberto Photography

Voting opens for top five Total Makeover Contestants

Public voting runs until April 10 for the final five contestants.

Voting for the final five contestants has officially started for Langley’s Total Makeover Challenge – a 16-week program presented by Shape Your World Society and aimed at women who are seeking inner and outer growth.

Throughout the challenge so far, the women have competed in an Amazing Race-styled course, hosted community fundraisers, attended self-growth seminars, received a makeover and photo shoot, and built friendships with each other.

After voting ends on Wednesday, April 10 at noon, the final five will be announced, and those women will get to walk in a fashion show. After another week of voting, the 2019 winner is announced at the Shape Your Vogue gala.

One of the finalists is Jolene Bone, who is a mother to two young children, and said it’s been challenging to “put herself first.”

“It’s more about learning about yourself, and learning about your health, and how to get that back on track,” she explained.

Another contestant, Debra Benning, added the makeover challenge is the “push” in the right direction she needed.

“For me, I need this. This is how I will succeed.”

So far, Benning has lost almost 32 pounds.

The top five are chosen based on having the highest combined points in a number of categories such as: online public voting, per cent of weight loss and inch loss, mini challenges, and class, work, and gym participation.

To vote for the top five, visit: http://langleytimes.upickem.net/engine/ApprovedSubmissions.aspx?PageType=APPROVED&contestid=380636

