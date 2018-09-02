Allison Chapman holds Jax, one of C.A.R.E.S resident felines. Times file photo

Walk for the Cats is one week away

Event in Fort Langley raises funds for C.A.R.E.S. (Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter)

The 15th annual Walk for the Cats by C.A.R.E.S. (Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter) is coming to Fort Langley on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Last year, more than 50 people walked, helping to raise in excess of $12,000 for C.A.R.E.S., which provides shelter for stray, abandoned and unwanted cats in a cage-free environment in Milner.

That was also the year the no-kill shelter ended up in the red, described in the C.A.R.E.S. summer newsletter as “a small financial loss.”

“The entire process of taking in homeless cats, providing them with shelter, food, veterinary care, tattoo, etc., and then finding a loving forever home, continues to bring challenges of its own,” the statement said.

“In setting our 2018 budget, the board (of directors) has set very strict parameters for expenses to ensure that we break even or better this year.”

The C.A.R.E.S. walk announcement called the event its “most important fundraising event of the year.”

Anyone wishing to register ahead of time for the walk, obtain a pledge form, or make a pledge or general donation can visit the C.A.R.E.S’ website (www.carescatshelter.com).

Founded in 1993, C.A.R.E.S. is a no-kill shelter, so its felines stay there for as long as it takes to find a permanent homes.

Some cats have been at the shelter for more than a decade.

The 5 km. walk at Derby Reach Park begins at noon with registration by people who have at least $25 in pledges.

The walk starts at 1 p.m.

After the walk, a free barbecue and prizes for the top three pledges are offered.

Spokesperson Clive Ellis describes it as “a real pleasant five-kilometre walk in the sunshine, and plenty of time to meet and greet afterwards.”

For more information, phone Carol Briner at 604.202.0713 or email ccbriner@telus.net , contact Annette Scarth at 604-866-5913 or ascarth@telus.net.

C.A.R.E.S. can also be reached at donations@carescatshelter.com.

READ MORE: Blind cat from Kuwait finds refuge at C.A.R.E.S

READ ALSO: Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Directions to Derby Reach:

From Langley: Go north on 200th, turn right on 96, turn left on 208 and right on Allard Crescent. Derby Reach Park is on the left. Watch for the yellow gate.

From Fort Langley: Turn left on 96. Follow 96 until McKinnon. Turn onto McKinnon. Follow McKinnon until Allard Crescent. Turn right onto Allard Crescent and follow until arrival at Derby Reach Park.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
