Sisters Zoey, 12, and nine-year-old Lena Jacobi are only a few weeks into their first-ever job as newspaper carriers for the Langley Advance Times. The pair are working to save some money to purchase books, says Mom. (Special to Langley Advance Times).

Walnut Grove sisters enter workforce as Langley Advance Times’ newest carriers

Zoey, 12, and Lena, 9, will donate portion of earnings to charity

Walnut Grove sisters Lena and Zoey Jacobi have officially entered the workforce as the newest newspaper carriers for the Langley Advance Times.

Mom Marieke Jacobi said she saw a posting for a carrier wanted in their neighbourhood and proposed the idea to her daughters.

“They just opened their own bank accounts,” Mom explained. “So when I saw that there was a need for a carrier, I thought, ‘Well, why don’t you try to work and fill up your bank accounts.’ – It’s a good first job experience for them.”

Lena, 12, and Zoey, 9, have been on the job for just a couple of weeks now and they are learning a bit of teamwork, Marieke noted.

“They have to learn to hustle if they want to be done before dark and they want to get home and relax or something like that,” she said. “So I think it’s building some good skills for them.”

The pair are accompanied by Mom and deliever to a total of 90 homes in their Walnut Grove neighbourhood.

“Occasionally, they’re able to actually see the people that they’re delivering to, and they’re always very kind to the kids,” Marieke recalled. “And so it’s good for [Lena and Zoey] to learn to say, ‘You’re welcome.’ and smile.”

She estimates it takes just over an hour for her daughters to complete their delivery route, but they are working to be more efficient.

“I think that’ll probably take a couple more weeks to really solidify that,” Marieke said.

To make it easier for the young carriers and others delivering in Langley remember to keep your pathways to your front door and mailbox clear and safe.

While Lena and Zoey haven’t spent their paycheque yet, Mom predicts her girls will be earn to purchase some new books with their hard earned money.

But it won’t all be spent on themselves.

“We have a give, save, spend system at home,” Marieke explained. “So [Lena and Zoey] also are figuring out which charity they want to give some of their money too.”

Most Read