WATCH: Public voting open now for Total Makeover Challenge

Debra Benning is one of the Langley participants in the self-growth challenge.

Debra Benning is one of the Langley Total Makeover contestants, and has lost 15.6 pounds since starting the challenge. Submitted photo

Twenty-seven women are taking part in the Langley Total Makeover Challenge – a 16-week program presented by Shape Your World Society and aimed at women who are seeking inner and outer growth.

Langley’s Debra Benning is one of the contestants, and now in the fifth week of the challenge, she’s lost 15.6 pounds.

“I joined the challenge because somewhere along the way I got lost in taking care of myself. I always put my family first, I’ve put everyone else first and I always forget to put me first. So by doing this challenge I am finally putting me first. It’s kind of got me out of a bubble I’ve been trapped in,” explained Benning.

Right now, the contestants are in the final week of the first segment where they have been learning about nutrition and weight loss, and going to the gym.

Fifteen women will continue through to the next round, and the public can vote on who they’d like to see move on to the next segment.

Votes can be done online here: https://www.langleytimes.com/contests/ until Thursday, Feb. 28 at 12 p.m.

Challengers will be selected to move on the the next round based on public voting, program attendance, weight loss, and other challenges.

The segment ends with an “Amazing Race” challenge on Saturday, March 2.

The makeover challenge also runs competitions for women in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, and Vancouver.

Benning said two years ago she had a friend join the Abbotsford challenge, but “couldn’t hit that submit button,” when she thought about joining it herself last year.

So this year, when Benning saw a post about the Total Makeover Challenge on Facebook, she convinced herself to submit an application, thinking she’d “never be selected as a contestant.”

“I decided to hit the submit button because I could not figure out how to get it going on my own,” she said.

After starting the challenge, Benning added she’s “been really dedicated with food intake and going to boot camp.”

She works out six days a week early in the morning, and said the challenge is a good motivator.

“We’re like a little family. We’re so supportive of each other and it’s a safe place to go and unload your stuff. Nobody judges you there and it’s just really cool.”

Those selected to continue with the challenge this week will participate in a fundraising segment and self care program. At the end of the segment, the public votes again.

In the last segment, participants get to walk in a fashion show. After another week of voting, the 2019 winner is announced at the Shape Your Vogue gala.

Participants in Langley’s Total Makeover Challenge are Sharon Pearce, Dorina Tuazon, Diane Morris, Leanne Richardson, Shelley McDonald, Jolene Bone, Kathy Duplisse, Christine Springman, Diana Cant, Lynda Seufert, Estelle Alexandra McLellan, Julie Innes, Trina Meadows, Debra Benning, Stacey Gokool, Sandie Nelson, Coral Warner, Kelly Whiteside, Marissa Stalman, Karin Carlos, Susan Van Vliet, Hazel Hodder, Selena Diepold, Juli Varga, Cheri McBride, Emma Hamilton, and Kam Nagra.

For more information, visit: https://totalmakeoverchallenge.com/about

RELATED: Jennifer Wettlaufer wins 2018 Langley Total Makeover Challenge