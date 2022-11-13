Ed Jovanovski was one of the featured guests at the Western Canada Collectibles Experience at Langley Events Centre back in April. Next week’s show will feature four members of the 1972 Canadian Summit Series team – Yvan Cournoyer, Dennis Hull, Peter Mahovlich and Dale Tallon – as well as Jeremy Roenick and former Vancouver Canucks’ Todd Bertuzzi, Richard Brodeur and Gino Odjick. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ed Jovanovski was one of the featured guests at the Western Canada Collectibles Experience at Langley Events Centre back in April. Next week’s show will feature four members of the 1972 Canadian Summit Series team – Yvan Cournoyer, Dennis Hull, Peter Mahovlich and Dale Tallon – as well as Jeremy Roenick and former Vancouver Canucks’ Todd Bertuzzi, Richard Brodeur and Gino Odjick. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Western Canada Collectibles experience returns to LEC

Former national team stars to sign autographs

Four members of the Canadian team from the famed 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union will be among the featured guests at the Sports Collectors Convention at the 2022 Western Canada Collectibles Experience.

The event takes place in conjunction with Bossa Productions November 18 to 20 at Langley Events Centre.

The scheduled guests include Yvan Cournoyer, Dennis Hull, Peter Mahovlich and Dale Tallon – who were members of Team Canada for the Summit Series, an eight-game exhibition against the USSR in 1972 – as well as Jeremy Roenick, Todd Bertuzzi, Richard Brodeur and Gino Odjick.

“Every year we love seeing the Western Canada Collectibles Experience grow from both a vendor and fan aspect and this year is no different,” said Tyler Dinwoodie, associate director, production services and communications for Langley Events Centre.

“Our autograph guest line-up is going to appeal to fans of all generations and having Yvon Cournoyer, Dennis Hull, Peter Mahovlich and Dale Tallon here gives us the opportunity to do our part to honour the 50th anniversary of the Summit Series, which is such a significant piece of Canadian sports history.”

Doors are open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the Sunday with admission prices $20 for the first day, $10 on Saturday, and free on Sunday.

Everyone aged three and above requires a ticket. Autographs are available for purchase and the featured guests will be on site Saturday and Sunday.

The Western Canada Collectibles Experience also features more than 200 vendor tables with collectibles dealers and retail merchandise available from all eras. For more or to purchase autograph tickets, people can visit www.westerncanadacollectiblesexperience.ca.

.

RELATED: 3 former NHL stars coming to Langley for Collectibles Experience event April 8-10

READ MORE: VIDEO: Hockey greats like Bobby Hull sign autographs in Langley

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coast CollectivehockeyLangleyLangley Events CentreSports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Beer boosts scholarship for KPU brewing students
Next story
A rain-soaked Kruise For Kids collects toys for needy kids

Just Posted

Just over 100 participants brought new, unwrapped toys to the 39th annual Kruise For Kids toy drive on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University parking lot in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A rain-soaked Kruise For Kids collects toys for needy kids

Ed Jovanovski was one of the featured guests at the Western Canada Collectibles Experience at Langley Events Centre back in April. Next week’s show will feature four members of the 1972 Canadian Summit Series team – Yvan Cournoyer, Dennis Hull, Peter Mahovlich and Dale Tallon – as well as Jeremy Roenick and former Vancouver Canucks’ Todd Bertuzzi, Richard Brodeur and Gino Odjick. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Western Canada Collectibles experience returns to LEC

Vancouver Giants Ty Halaburda and Colton Langkow applied pressure to Cougars netminder Ty Young as the G-Men won won the first half of their two-game road weekend against Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre on Saturday, Nov. 12 5-4.(James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A happy birthday for Vancouver Giants Honzek against Prince George Cougars

Canada Red took silver at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, falling 11-3 to the United States in the gold medal game on Saturday night, Nov. 12, at the Langley Events Centre. (Hockey Canada/Twitter)
Canada Red takes silver medal at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge