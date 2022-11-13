Western Canada Collectibles experience returns to LEC

Ed Jovanovski was one of the featured guests at the Western Canada Collectibles Experience at Langley Events Centre back in April. Next week’s show will feature four members of the 1972 Canadian Summit Series team – Yvan Cournoyer, Dennis Hull, Peter Mahovlich and Dale Tallon – as well as Jeremy Roenick and former Vancouver Canucks’ Todd Bertuzzi, Richard Brodeur and Gino Odjick. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Four members of the Canadian team from the famed 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union will be among the featured guests at the Sports Collectors Convention at the 2022 Western Canada Collectibles Experience.

The event takes place in conjunction with Bossa Productions November 18 to 20 at Langley Events Centre.

The scheduled guests include Yvan Cournoyer, Dennis Hull, Peter Mahovlich and Dale Tallon – who were members of Team Canada for the Summit Series, an eight-game exhibition against the USSR in 1972 – as well as Jeremy Roenick, Todd Bertuzzi, Richard Brodeur and Gino Odjick.

“Every year we love seeing the Western Canada Collectibles Experience grow from both a vendor and fan aspect and this year is no different,” said Tyler Dinwoodie, associate director, production services and communications for Langley Events Centre.

“Our autograph guest line-up is going to appeal to fans of all generations and having Yvon Cournoyer, Dennis Hull, Peter Mahovlich and Dale Tallon here gives us the opportunity to do our part to honour the 50th anniversary of the Summit Series, which is such a significant piece of Canadian sports history.”

Doors are open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the Sunday with admission prices $20 for the first day, $10 on Saturday, and free on Sunday.

Everyone aged three and above requires a ticket. Autographs are available for purchase and the featured guests will be on site Saturday and Sunday.

The Western Canada Collectibles Experience also features more than 200 vendor tables with collectibles dealers and retail merchandise available from all eras. For more or to purchase autograph tickets, people can visit www.westerncanadacollectiblesexperience.ca.

