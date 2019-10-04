‘We’ve got your back, you are not alone’

Hours after Sandra Jimenez’s Fort Langley business, Su Casa Spa at 9124 Glover Rd, was destroyed by an out-of-control SUV that crashed through the front entrance – her neighbour and son set the plans in motion to hold a fundraiser.

Jasmine Marjanovic, owner of the business beside Su Casa, Cranberries Naturally, said she couldn’t just stand by and do nothing after seeing the aftermath of the crash.

“I had no idea what had happened until later. I had slept in on Sunday and woke up with my phone ringing with messages and I saw pictures on facebook and the news – it was shocking,” Marjanovic recalled. “I’m Sandra’s next door neighbour, I think it’s important to look out for other’s – that’s why were put on this planet.”

Planned for Friday, Oct. 11, at the Fort Langley Community Hall from 6 to 11 p.m., the event is open to anyone wanting to help.

Marjanovic, working together with Jimenez’s song Matt Romero, said right now they are looking for volunteers to lend a hand in just about every possible capacity, as there will me a bar, music, a silent auction, and even platters of food.

“The community hall donated the facility and it will be admission by donation at the door,” she explained. “We’re looking for volunteers for set-up, donations of products for silent auction.”

“We’ll have music but if there’s a band that would like to donate a few hours or local wineries that would like to donate some wine… even if you can donate five bucks, you are helping someone,” she continued.

Read More: Fort Langley spa destroyed by SUV will reopen next week, business owner says

Jimenez is planning to rebuild and currently looking for a temporary space to keep her business going in the meantime.

Romero said insurance will cover most of the building costs, but money raised will be going to support Jimenez’s nine employees that count on tips as part of their paycheck from Su Casa Spa – part of their livelihood that they will now not receive.

“My mom’s biggest worry is her staff. It’s going to be thanksgiving weekend, and my Mom is certainly thankful that this is just a material loss, and not lives lost,” Romeo said. “She wants the public to know that she is fine and this is all being done to help her employees, because without them, there is no business.”

“When I first asked Sandra about putting this on, she said she was really concerned about employees,” Marjanovic added. “I think some of them are single mothers and everyone has bills to pay until she finds a temporary spot – it’s a pretty scary place to be in.”

To ensure something like this never happens again, Marjanovic said she also met with Mayor Jack Froese to discuss safety in the village; a traffic light at 96 Ave and Glover Rd is now on the consideration list for Township Council’s 2020 budget.

Jimenez is additionally going ahead with a fundraiser, planned weeks before the accident, to help poverty stricken people in Guatemala.

“We will be building houses and building personal relationships with these families in need,” Jimenez writes on her Facebook page. “I have chosen once again to personally do a baby rescue. In the hills of remote communities of Guatemala, there are thousands of children that are clinging to their lives due to malnutrition and diseases.”

Jimenez will join Hope of Life International in November on a mission to build a house and recuse a malnourished infant and bring them back to health.

People can find more about Jimenez’s cause and even donate by visiting her Facebook page or attending her own fundraising even at Gold’s Gym, 19989 81a Ave, between 6 and 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4.

“We’ve got your back,” Marjanovic said to Jimenez and her staff. “We’re here and you are not alone. It’s a lonely place to be in to see the place you’ve worked your whole life for disappear… and it’s shocking to see how quick life can change, but we’ve got to stick together and help each other out. It’s all we’ve got.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating are asked to email Marjanovic at cranberries@shaw.ca or call 604-888-1989.

Additionally, they can Matthew Romero at info@mattromero.ca or by calling 604-897-2548.

