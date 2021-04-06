Walnut Grove Secondary School (WGSS) students have been removing all kinds of trash from the creek that runs by their school (Special to Langley Advance Times)

WGSS students take out trash from ‘adopted’ Langley creek

‘They get in there, they get their hands muddy and they make a difference’ teacher says

On two separate days devoted to pulling trash out of the Munday Creek ravine that runs behind Walnut Grove Secondary School (WGSS) in Langley, teachers Tim Stephenson and Gerry Hanlon said a group of student volunteers found plenty of junk.

They pulled out everything from abandoned shopping carts, to barbecues, and three different office chairs as well as metal fence posts, the kind that are usually locked in place on park pathways to keep out vehicles.

“There was some shelving units [too],” Stephenson told the Langley Advance Times.

One of the shopping cart was buried deep in mud, Hanlon said.

“We dug it out, and it took awhile,” Hanlon related.

“It’s just a lovely wooded area that people are walking through. People would just chuck their stuff in the ravine.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Tackling trash: Langley family cleans up vacant lot

It is an exercise in hands-on environmentalism, Stephenson explained.

“We’ve adopted the creek behind the school,” he remarked.

“Its nice to see the students take pride in their surroundings.”

About 20 WGSS students from Grades 9 to 12 have been looking after Munday Creek, removing all types of trash and sorting some of their their haul into bags of recyclables in the school parking lot.

Hanlon said the goal was to establish a grassroots environmental initiative that encourages students to be “good stewards.”

Students are “really excited about playing a role,” Hanlon noted.

“They get in there, they get their hands muddy and they make a difference. “I’m just impressed at how willing they are.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Battling invasive English ivy is hard work

The students have been out twice so far this year, and were planning one more outing.

In an online post, the students commented that they “don’t mind cleaning it up but if everyone treated that space as if it was their own, we wouldn’t have to.”

Yorkson Creek and its two major tributaries, West Munday and East Munday Creeks, flow through Walnut Grove and Willoughby, draining 20 square kilometres of land into the Fraser River.

Environment

WGSS students take out trash from 'adopted' Langley creek

'They get in there, they get their hands muddy and they make a difference' teacher says

