Jerry LaFaery is a Vancouver artist who’s work is being showcased through Coast Mental Health’s Art Project Roadshow. (Susan Hancock/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

When art becomes therapy

Coast Mental Health brings Art Project Roadshow to Langley

Coast Mental Health’s (CMH) new initiative, Art Project Roadshow, is using creativity to give clients a chance to express themselves through a public outlet which they may never have otherwise had.

Sixteen artists, all clients of CMH, are being featured all across the Lower Mainland from May until October which includes two stops in Langley; The City Hall Library throughout July and the Murrayville Branch Library in August.

One such artist, Jerry LaFaery, said he wants to convey with this project what he is unable to do with speech.

“I feel really good about participating in Art Project Roadshow. This show allows for an alternative form of communication to take place between groups that many times have challenging stigmas attached to them.”

CMH is a non-profit organization which has supported people and their families with mental health challenges for the past 47 years. Nair Place in Langley has been under their operation for the past year; a 25-bed residential facility now offers assistance with both physical and mental health needs.

Phil Lewinson, facility manager of Nair Place, said art is a great way for clients to heal after a health issue has altered their life.

“It’s about making the next step and gaining confidence that has been taken away. When some becomes challenged mentally or physically, staying down is not the key – they must progress forward,” Lewinson said. “The result has been overwhelmingly positive and I am so proud to see the support the project has received.”

Through art and design, members of the CMH program can explore creative potential, providing opportunities to develop new skills, such as producing a professional artist’s portfolio.

To help overcome challenges of entering the art community, the program walks members through the exhibit process which utilizes communication and organizational tasks.

When LaFaery was struggling to find affordable housing, he worked with CMH staff to find a home. He is now a multi-disciplinary artist who paints, acts, and sings for a living.

“The work I’ve chosen for the roadshow is [called] ‘loud.’ There are lots of secrets to find in the pieces, and hopefully that’s the fun part for the viewer to work out. There are no right answers by the way,” LaFaery explained.

Read more: There’s more to art than meets the eye

In total, there are thirty pieces of artwork on display, produced by members of the Resource Centre in Vancouver.

For more information on the program, the artists, and where artwork can be see throughout the year, people can visit www.coastmentalhealth.com/art-project-roadshow.

The current exhibit at Langley City Hall is open:

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays

10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturdays

1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Driediger takes Mad Hatter to tea for Langley hospice
Next story
Going from watcher to birder

Just Posted

Langley Township tree bylaw now in effect

Landowners now need a permit for most tree cutting on private property

Trial of Langley woman accused of daughter’s killing scheduled for 2020

Kerryann Lewis faces a first degree murder charge

Christmas is coming to Langley early this year

A Christmas in July fundraiser is being held on Sunday, July 14 to raise money for hungry kids

VIDEO: Water guns versus fire truck?!

Langley City’s annual Legendary Waterfight invites swimmers to do battle against local firefighters

When art becomes therapy

Coast Mental Health brings Art Project Roadshow to Langley

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Fifty years of monkey escapades in B.C. city

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Man in fatal Tesla crash was speeding, intoxicated: Coquitlam RCMP

Photos taken from the scene showed the severely damaged Tesla against a traffic pole, engulfed in flames

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

Most Read