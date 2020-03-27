Why is this Langley pedestrian bridge purple?

Cole Harmony Bridge connects pedestrians to either side of 68th Avenue at 200th Street

Township of Langley is lighting up a pedestrian over pass to honour frontline workers. (Township of Langley)

To compliment the cheers and chants communities around British Columbia join in each evening, the Township of Langley is saluting frontline workers as well.

The Township announced Thursday it will light up the Cole Harmony Bridge each evening to honour frontline workers.

“To all the frontline heroes working to keep everyone safe, we’re lighting up the Cole Harmony Bridge in your honour. Thank you,” the announcement reads.

The overpass connects pedestrians to either side of 68th Avenue at 200th Street.

