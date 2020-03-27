Township of Langley is lighting up a pedestrian over pass to honour frontline workers. (Township of Langley)

Why is this Langley pedestrian bridge purple?

Cole Harmony Bridge connects pedestrians to either side of 68th Avenue at 200th Street

To compliment the cheers and chants communities around British Columbia join in each evening, the Township of Langley is saluting frontline workers as well.

The Township announced Thursday it will light up the Cole Harmony Bridge each evening to honour frontline workers.

“To all the frontline heroes working to keep everyone safe, we’re lighting up the Cole Harmony Bridge in your honour. Thank you,” the announcement reads.

READ MORE: New bridge name ‘rubbish’

The overpass connects pedestrians to either side of 68th Avenue at 200th Street.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley women makes homemade masks for neighbours amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

South Surrey man suspects ‘huge’ visitor near 16 Ave. & 172 St. was Asian giant hornet

Reports sought online, as COVID-19 keeps techs from addressing phone-line issues

BREAKING: Two Fraser Valley care home workers confirmed to have COVID-19

Health authority has a team at a Langley and a Surrey seniors facilities informing staff, residents

‘Possibilities are endless’ at Black Press digital career fair

Black Press Digital Career and Education Fair begins April 4

Why is this Langley pedestrian bridge purple?

Cole Harmony Bridge connects pedestrians to either side of 68th Avenue at 200th Street

VIDEO: Langley women makes homemade masks for neighbours amid COVID-19 pandemic

Masks are made of paper towel, elastic bands, and staples

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Legal time limitations on civil court proceedings in B.C. suspended due to COVID-19

Oder applies during the current state of emergency and includes any extension

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Province announces $3M in funding for arts groups hit by COVID-19 crisis

BC Arts Council to administer support for both organizations and individual artists

Significant snowfall forecast for Interior mountain passes

Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm of snow

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

Most Read