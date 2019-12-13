Willowbrook gift wrap centre in Langley all for charity

Su Brock (centre left) with the Heart & Stroke foundation wraps gifts with the TD Canada Trust Fraser Valley mobile mortgage team at Willowbrook mall. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Haven’t mastered the art of gift wrapping, and want to support a good cause?

The Charity Gift Wrap Centre is now open at Willowbrook Shopping Centre until Dec. 24. All proceeds raised will benefit the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Last year the foundation raised more than $8,000 and this year it hopes to raise $10,000, according to Su Brock, manager of community fundraising with the foundation’s Fraser Region.

There are approximately 80 volunteers donating their time to the fundraising efforts, and the charity is still accepting volunteers.

If you can tie a shoelace we can teach you how to wrap, Brock said.

Funds raised will benefit the foundation’s mission activities.

“We really want to raise enough funds so that we can have the AEDs, automated external defibrillators, we want those to be in as many public places as possible,” Brock explained.

Funds will also support HeartSmart Kids, a Heart & Stroke initiative aimed at educating children and youth about prevention. Currently, the foundation is advocating the government to change the laws around vaping, Brock said.

“Nine in 10 people in Canada have at least one risk factor for heart disease or stroke and our goal is to reduce that by 25 per cent in the next five years,” she said.

The gift wrap centre is located across from the Starbucks on the North entrance to the mall, and is open during mall hours.

There are two types of gift wrap offered as well as gift boxes. All the wrap, ribbons and boxes are eco-friendly, according to the mall website.

Prices for gift wrapping range from $2 to $12. The centre also serves as a coat check while you shop.

“It’s the time for giving, if people are giving gifts, why not maximize that gift by getting it wrapped by a charity gift wrap?” Brock said.

