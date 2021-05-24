WIN: Share your best ‘Babies in the Wild’ images

VIDEO: Send photographs or video of baby wildlife in Langley, and you’re entered to win JRG gift card

A baby owl appeared alone on the ground along the Little River Loop trail in Campbell Valley Regional Park on Friday. But upon closer observation, the fluffy little gaffer was being given flying lessons from a mother who was perched in the branches above. Share your baby wildlife photos and video taken in Langley. Just email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Grace Farquharson/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

We are inviting you to share your photographs and videos.

One thing that we can do safely during COVID is take walks, runs, or drives.

During those outings, we hope you’re seeing an increase in wildlife sightings, and especially babies at this time of the year.

So, the Langley Advance Times is inviting its readers to share their best ‘Babies in the Wild’ pictures.

By sharing your photographs, you are automatically entered to win $50 Joseph Richard Group gift card.

Email your pictures or video to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please include the photographer’s name, where the image/s were taken (must be in Langley), and please provide a little detail. A phone number may also prove helpful.

All entries must be received before midnight on Sunday, June 6.

Most pictures and video will be shared online. Some photographs will be published in print. The contest is limited to Lower Mainland residents.

The contest winner will be announced in mid-June.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsLangleywildernessWildlife