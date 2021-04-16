Winner takes home $28,852.50 through Critter Care’s first virtual 50/50

Kim Madill instantly donated part of the funds to the Langley-based wildlife society

Critter Care’s first ever 50/50 winner is Kim Madill, who took home $28,852.50. (Critter Care/Special to The Star)

The winner of Critter Care Wildlife Society’s first ever online 50/50 is Kim Madill, who took home $28,852.50 earlier this month.

Madill said she plans on doing with her big winnings – instantly writing Critter Care a donation of $2,000

She also plans on giving her father a well deserved vacation when he is able to do so. She also plans on doing some much needed renovations on the farm.

The society said they hope to do another online 50/50 in the future.

“This was such a beautiful experience as it was a win win for everyone,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you to everyone who played, it could be you next time.”

Funds raised are going towards animal care including food, bedding, and medical expenses.

Four new animal enclosures are additionally starting to take shape.

READ MORE: Critter Care appeals for assistance in feeding their bear cubs

Still, Critter Care is seeking donations as well as animal transport volunteers.

Transporters bring in animals that are already contained – people do not need to worry about catching them, but mus be willing to use their own vehicles.

“We service all of Southern B.C and need drivers in every city,” Critter Care said.

Interested people can reach out to the volunteer coordinator at crittercare9@shaw.ca.

More information and donations can be made at www.crittercarewildlife.org.

Critter Care Wildlife Society specializes in the treatment, care and release of sick, injured and orphaned native mammal species of British Columbia’s Southern and Lower Mainland. They have been based in Langley Township for 30 years.