Norma Carruthers (left) and Nicole Granholm will be taking part in Langley’s World Day of Prayer. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media

World Day of Prayer returns to Langley

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is hosting the annual day on March 1.

Countries all over the world are coming together in prayer on Friday, March 1 to celebrate the World Day of Prayer – an international Christian women initiative.

In Langley, the community is invited to participate in the local World Day of Prayer service that is being held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 20676 Fraser Highway at 1 p.m.

Resident Norma Carruthers, who is part of the Langley United Church, explained the day is a time where all different churches come together.

“I think it’s important because it shows instead of being segregated churches, we do reach out to each other across the world.”

Each year, women in different areas of the world prepare the service that everyone uses.

This year’s service was created by the women of Slovenia, and the theme is “Come – Everything is Ready,” which is based on a story in Luke 14: 15-24.

This year’s World Day of Prayer poster art was created by Rezka Arnuš, and depics the country of Slovenia and the biblical story behind the service.

On the poster are women dressed in traditional costumes, and underneath is a table with a Slovenian national dish – potica – and grapes from vineyards.

Below the table are children from the margins of society who heard the invitation to feast.

Carruthers has been attending World Prayer Day for as long as she can remember and added it’s “quite amazing” to see churches come together around the world despite any “divisions, anger, bitterness, or whatever else there is.”

Everyone is welcome to attend, and refreshments will be provided in the church hall after the service.

For more information, visit: https://worlddayofprayer.net/about.html

