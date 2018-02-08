Yoga instructor humbled by helping grieving teens and adults

For several months, Adrienne Thompson has been offering the healing stretches of yoga to bereaved adults and grieving teens through Langley Hospice Society.
She said the experience has humbled her in so many ways, being able to offer even the smallest relief or help through the benefits yoga can offer to those who have lost a loved one.
But the registered yoga instructor wants to stretch her giving even more.
Not only is the Langley mom of two teenage boys participating in the upcoming Historic Half Marathon in Fort Langley to raise funds for Langley Hospice, she is holding a Sip N’ Stretch March 1 to support the teen grief group’s desire to participate in a high ropes activity this spring break.
When Thompson was training to become a yoga instructor, she had initially thought she would focus on helping athletes. But as she was going through her training she started reading articles and watching documentaries about the many benefits of yoga for trauma and grief.
“I was drawn to learning more,” said Thompson.
As soon as she graduated from Grove Yoga School a year ago, she started offering classes at Newlands Fitness centre.
“The gentle Hatha class I offer there has become my signature style class.”
But Thompson wanted to give more, help more.
“Early in my yoga teacher training, I saw an Instagram post by the Langley Hospice Teen Grief group. The post was of a weekend activity that the group was participating in.
“I remember pausing and feeling grateful that there are groups like this for teens who are dealing with grief and loss and I wondered if they would like to try yoga.”
Thompson messaged Langley Hospice asking if she could volunteer to offer yoga classes to the teens. Quickly, she heard back from Langley Hospice staff saying they would love for her to practise yoga with the teens. An adult bereavement group was also interested.
“I alter the poses and language depending on the needs of the group and if the class is trauma sensitive,” she said.
“My Friday morning adult bereavement group class is my favourite hour of the week,” she notes. “The people in this group continue to amaze me with their courage, strength and capacity for gratitude. I am humbled amongst these people.”
She has also been moved by the courage and strength of the teens who are grieving.
Getting to know these kids, Thompson felt she wanted to do more to ensure that programs for them continue to be offered.
That’s when she came up with a fundraising idea. Last year, she held a Sip n’ Stretch for the child and youth bereavement programs at hospice and this March she is doing it again.
Her Sip n’ Stretch will be held at Newland’s at 7 p.m. on March 1. Tickets are $30 and include one hour of gentle Hatha yoga followed by a complimentary beverage in the lounge. The class is relaxing and suitable for all levels and beginners, too, Thompson said.
The money raised will go towards the Langley Hospice youth group who want to attend a high ropes course event being offered at Trinity Western during spring break.
“The teens participated in it last year and had an amazing time and would like to do it again,” she said.
To buy a ticket for the Sip n Stretch contact Thompson at LaVidaAdrienne@gmail.com or call 705-790-8830.