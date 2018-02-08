Yoga instructor humbled by helping grieving teens and adults

Yoga instructor Adrienne Thompson volunteers every week at Langley Hospice offering both a class for grieving adults and another for grieving teens.

For several months, Adrienne Thompson has been offering the healing stretches of yoga to bereaved adults and grieving teens through Langley Hospice Society.

She said the experience has humbled her in so many ways, being able to offer even the smallest relief or help through the benefits yoga can offer to those who have lost a loved one.

But the registered yoga instructor wants to stretch her giving even more.

Not only is the Langley mom of two teenage boys participating in the upcoming Historic Half Marathon in Fort Langley to raise funds for Langley Hospice, she is holding a Sip N’ Stretch March 1 to support the teen grief group’s desire to participate in a high ropes activity this spring break.

When Thompson was training to become a yoga instructor, she had initially thought she would focus on helping athletes. But as she was going through her training she started reading articles and watching documentaries about the many benefits of yoga for trauma and grief.

“I was drawn to learning more,” said Thompson.

As soon as she graduated from Grove Yoga School a year ago, she started offering classes at Newlands Fitness centre.

“The gentle Hatha class I offer there has become my signature style class.”

But Thompson wanted to give more, help more.

“Early in my yoga teacher training, I saw an Instagram post by the Langley Hospice Teen Grief group. The post was of a weekend activity that the group was participating in.

“I remember pausing and feeling grateful that there are groups like this for teens who are dealing with grief and loss and I wondered if they would like to try yoga.”

Thompson messaged Langley Hospice asking if she could volunteer to offer yoga classes to the teens. Quickly, she heard back from Langley Hospice staff saying they would love for her to practise yoga with the teens. An adult bereavement group was also interested.

“I alter the poses and language depending on the needs of the group and if the class is trauma sensitive,” she said.

“My Friday morning adult bereavement group class is my favourite hour of the week,” she notes. “The people in this group continue to amaze me with their courage, strength and capacity for gratitude. I am humbled amongst these people.”

She has also been moved by the courage and strength of the teens who are grieving.

Getting to know these kids, Thompson felt she wanted to do more to ensure that programs for them continue to be offered.

That’s when she came up with a fundraising idea. Last year, she held a Sip n’ Stretch for the child and youth bereavement programs at hospice and this March she is doing it again.

Her Sip n’ Stretch will be held at Newland’s at 7 p.m. on March 1. Tickets are $30 and include one hour of gentle Hatha yoga followed by a complimentary beverage in the lounge. The class is relaxing and suitable for all levels and beginners, too, Thompson said.

The money raised will go towards the Langley Hospice youth group who want to attend a high ropes course event being offered at Trinity Western during spring break.

“The teens participated in it last year and had an amazing time and would like to do it again,” she said.

Her efforts to help Langley Hospice don’t stop there.

She is also running the 10km portion of the Historic Half marathon taking place in Fort Langley on Feb. 18. Proceeds from the popular and scenic run are going to Langley Hospice this year.

Specifically, the funds raised from the Historic Half will go to Langley Hospice’s supportive programs like child and youth bereavement, services and grief support offered free of charge to children, teens, adults and families who have experienced death of a significant person in their lives, said Langley Hospice communications director Shannon Todd Booth.

Thompson is part of the “Friends of Langley Hospice” team.

Todd Booth, who is running the 5km, said Thompson has provided such a service to members of hospice who have experienced loss of a loved one. The whole team at Langley Hospice are grateful that Thompson has been such a dedicated volunteer.

“Adrienne has been volunteering her time to provide weekly yoga classes for grieving adults Friday mornings and an evening program for teens at our supportive program centre. She is wonderful,” said Todd Booth.

To buy a ticket for the Sip n Stretch contact Thompson at LaVidaAdrienne@gmail.com or call 705-790-8830.

To support Friends of Langley Hospice team, click here for more info.

HOSPICE AND THE HISTORIC HALF

Langley Hospice child and youth bereavement co-ordinator Wendy Sashikata and Hospice communications and funds development manager Shannon Todd Booth are lacing up their shoes and getting ready to take to the trails as part of the the Friends of Langley Hospice Team.

This year’s five km, 10 km or half marathon helps raise funds to support the Langley Hospice Society.

This 13th annual event starts and finishes in the Birthplace of BC, Fort Langley, on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Organizers Tryevents.ca says the half marathon route is unique for its scenery and history.

“Starting from the Fort Langley’s National Historic Site of Canada you will travel the beautiful rural streets of Fort Langley past majestic views of mountains and farmlands. From here the route follows onto the historic Hudson’s Bay Co. “Telegraph Trail,” winds its way through quiet streets in Walnut Grove, takes to our historic hill and begins the finishing kilometers with a strong downhill that heads to the most prestigious start/finish line location in British Columbia: inside the gates of the Fort Langley’s National Historic Site.”

This start & finish line party will be a great celebration for all Historic Half Marathoners, Historic 10K and Historic 5K walkers, joggers and runners! You will be surrounded by great food, music historical educational buildings and a roaring campfire to warm up around

Kids are encouraged to run, too.

Langley Hospice Society has provided quality palliative and bereavement care and support for more than 30 years. In addition to care, the society also offers a number of important grief support programs, day camps and summer camps for grieving children and more.

The Historic Half starts at 9 a.m. at the Historic Fort located at 23433 Mavis Avenue.

Register today to participate in the 5K, 10K or Half Marathon on Sunday, Feb. 18 and help raise funds the support the Langley Hospice Society!