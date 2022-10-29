Zoo hosting ‘fang-tastic’ 2-day event

The zoo’s amphitheatre has been transformed into gourd-ville and ready for photos. (Greater Vancouver Zoo/Special to The Star)

With the spooky season upon us, Greater Vancouver Zoo is getting in the spirit and hosting what they call a ‘fang-tastic’ fall event this weekend.

The two-day event runs Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It includes animal facepainting, spooky crafts, hot chocolate, games with prizes, and one last chance for guests to take photos with their fall photo display and enter the Boo! At the Zoo photo contest, explained marketing supervisor Joshua Banta.

“Enjoy the festivities, take a walk around the zoo, and have a ghoulishly good time,” he said.

The team at the zoo has decorated the amphitheatre area for the occasion, the display including pumpkins and other gourds, and some whimsical fall decor.

Families are encouraged to bring kids 13 years and younger in costumes, and have the whole family or just the kids pose in front of the display. Then, they’re encouraged to post the photo on Instagram (tag @greatervancouverzoo) and if they already follow the zoo’s Instagram, they’re automatically entered to win a behind-the-scene zoo experience for the family.

The photo contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, with the winner being notified via Instagram on Nov. 2.

