Colton Vandekerkhove grabbed some air Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Colton Vandekerkhove grabbed some air Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

IN OUR VIEW: Spring at long last

Let’s all get outside and enjoy it while it lasts!

We’ve had worse winters, and we’ve had longer winters, but the one we just got through had more than enough cold snaps, intense snowfalls, and blustery days.

There are still some frosty mornings to come, and we may still see some sleet slapping against the windshields of our cars in the coming days, but spring is definitively here.

Cherry trees are wearing pink and white, daffodils are blooming, and grass is turning from beaten-down brown to vibrant green.

It’s time to get outside.

The hardiest among us, or those who love winter sports, have spent much of the past three or four months still heading outside.

But for many of us, winter is the season of hunkering down, pulling on sweaters, and seeing if we can drink our weight in hot chocolate.

READ ALSO: OUR VIEW: Health is not partisan

Habits like sitting in front of the TV, seeing what’s new on Netflix, can become ingrained.

We’re expected to make big plans for exercise or getting out more after New Year’s, but when it’s pelting down with cold rain or snow, that prospect is somewhat less enticing.

With warmer weather here at last, make a spring resolution instead.

It doesn’t have to be anything major – getting out for more walks, to see what flowers are sprouting up around the neighbourhood is a good start.

After that, maybe check out one of Langley’s many parks and trails.

It’s time to start spending as much of our daylight hours outside as we can, prying ourselves away from work and chores. Yes, it will be rainy more often than we’d like, but that keeps everything green and bright for the days when we can shed our coats and umbrellas again.

Go for a walk. Take up an outdoor sport. Meet friends on a patio for lunch.

Spring is here! Time to emerge from hibernation.

– M.C.

EditorialsLangleyOpinionspring

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OUR VIEW: Health is not partisan

Just Posted

Colton Vandekerkhove grabbed some air Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
IN OUR VIEW: Spring at long last

Especially given the recent heavy rains and threats of high river levels, one might wonder if the village streets in Fort Langley were actually flooding. But rest assured they did not, said photographer Brigitte Seib. “The picture I took, received many comments on Facebook wondering if there was a film crew or a flood. I probably should have posted the picture on April 1st :). I later posted the additional picture reflecting and advised the village of Fort Langley that all was well… just reflecting on life at the [Fort Langley Community] Hall,” she shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Village streets fill with water – or do they?

Vancouver Giants fell behind early Friday night, March 31, and never were able to build any offensive momentum, as the Memorial Cup host Kamloops Blazers came out flying and won Game 1 of the best-of-seven series 8-0. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out by Kamloops Blazers in first game of playoffs

A 2017 clothing drive by local Rotarians brought in an SUV full of clothing for the Gateway of Hope. Rotarians work on various initiatives to help their communities. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley youths invited to apply for Rotary leadership program

Pop-up banner image