100th annual May Day Parade to be “bigger and better”

Preparations for the 100th annual May Day Parade in Fort Langley are in full swing.

With community members joining hands to clean up the streets ahead of the event day and organizers arranging car shows, vendor markets and more – people can expect a parade “bigger and better” than ever, said Jonathan Meads, a member of the organizing committee.

Like every year, the day will start at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast hosted by Lions Club at Fort Langley Lions Seniors Hall, 23022 88th Ave.

The roads will be blocked off at about 10:30 a.m. to make way for the parade, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. The 90-minute parade will feature Langley scouts, local politicians, bands, local BMX group, local charities, businesses, and 100 vintage cars – some as old as about 100 years old.

“It’s the 100th annual parade… a big milestone. There will be a lots to see,” said Meads.

“It is also a time to clebrate what Langley as a municipality has brought,” he continued.

About 50 groups are expected to walk in the parade, representing their organizations. Participation in the parade is limited to those who registered, however, members of the public are encouraged to enjoy by lining the route.

Right after the parade, people will gather at Fort Langley Park to enjoy other family-friendly activities. The park events are open for everyone to participate.

In addition to multiple vendors, food trucks, May Pole Dancing, rides for kids, and a live concert, the park event will feature Taiya Yardley, the 2022 May Queen.

The afternoon live events include the opening act by Penny Pom Pom, a children’s entertainer. A Canadian Folk Music Award nominee, singer-songwriter, Jessica released her first album, ‘Believe in Your Magic,’ in August 2020.

Solo acoustic singer-songwriter Ava Hamil will then take on the stage to present some of her originals. The 13-year-old has written more than 20 songs.

At 3 p.m., Mark Schurch, a musician from Fort Langley, will perform his originals. Derby Town, a Langley-based country band, formed in 2018, will take on the stage at 4 p.m.

Matlen Starsley Band, a group of rock musicians, will present a diverse mix of country, blues, guitar-heavy southern rock and roots music at 5 p.m.

The evening’s closing act would be by country star Chad Bownlee at 6 p.m. Once a Vancouver Canucks draft pick and now an acclaimed country music star with over a decade on the road, Brownlee is an experienced musician.

The annual May holiday event is coming back after a two-year COVID hiatus.

“We are excited to be able to bring this back after two years. But, we are still careful, cautious, and following COVID-related provincial guidelines,” said Meads.

He expressed his gratitude to Fort Langley Lions Club members for contributing their time and efforts for the annual parade.

“Hats-off to what they (Fort Langley Lions Club) have done. They have worked so hard to put this on.”

Meads also hopes the event promotes tourism opportunities in Fort Langley.

“There is so much to see here. We have always welcomed people from all around Metro Vancouver and beyond. This event is for Fort Langley,” Meads concluded.

For details on the event, people can visit the May Day Fort Langley website at maydayfortlangley.com.

