1950s screwball dramady performed at Langley university challenges censorship in art

Trinity Western University (TWU) presents The Ruby Sunrise, a 1950s screwball dramady, which opens the school of arts and design media and culture (SAMC) 2019/2020 season.

In 1927, Indiana farm girl, Ruby, aims to invent the first all-electrical television, believing TV has the power to change the world. Fast forward to 25 years later, her daughter, Lulu, goes to a New York TV studio, hoping to have her mother’s story told.

Written by American playwright Rinne Groff and directed by Angela Konrad, the play was chosen to explore the timely question, “are you willing to stand up for what you believe in?”

“It’s a wild show,” Konrad said, “jumping through time, challenging our idea of truth, and empowering audiences to do what’s right. As an artist, questions about what sorts of stories should be told, and who gets to tell them, are close to my heart.”

“I struggle with what role censorship plays in art, a question audiences may wrestle with themselves after seeing The Ruby Sunrise,” she continued.

Third-year BFA Acting student, Natalie Hoogstra from Langley, noted that the hard-hitting questions this play asks are surrounded by witty banter, fast-paced dialogue, and a range of characters that makes the play a hilarious, fun-packed evening.

“This play is about having integrity in the face of opposition and persistence even in the midst of despair. You see these women fight for what matters to them,” Hoogstra said.

The cast of seven features actors from Langley, Kelowna, Oregon, Colorado, and New Brunswick.

Audiences can see the show at Freedom Hall inside the Robert N. Thompson Building at TWU, 7600 Glover Rd.

“It has been a privilege directing these students,” Konrad added. “I hope all can come enjoy their talented performances – and some hearty laughs as well.”

The Ruby Sunrise runs Oct. 22 to Nov. 2, with 7:30 p.m. performances on Tuesday to Saturday, plus 2 p.m. Saturday matinees.

The production is part of TWU’s theatre curriculum.

People can find out more and purchase their tickets www.brownpapertickets.com.

The Snow Queen, New Generations, and The Tempest will make up the rest of the SAMC season in the coming months.

