2 day food truck festival rolls into Langley September long weekend

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be at Christian Life Assembly

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is coming to Langley Sept. 3 and 4, 2021. (GreaterVanFoodTruckFest/Facebook)

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is rolling into Langley next weekend.

The two day Langley Community Block Party will feature “fun, food and music,” organizers enthuse.

The event will bring a rotating selection of food trucks, live music, seated eating and a vendor market hosted by BC Shop Local, an organization that supports small businesses.

“Come see some of your favourites and make some new ones,” event organizers said.

Food trucks scheduled to be at the block party Friday include: All About Grill, Fusion Icy , Kyu Grill, Munchu Picchu, Food Daddy, Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz, Brownie Bakers, Kurry Up, Little Ooties Mini Donuts, Takenaka, Wings, Steamworks, and Old Country Pierogi.

On Saturday, vendors include: Reel Mac and Cheese, All About Grill, Fusion Icy, Kyu Grill, Munchu Picchu, G’s Donair, Rolled West Coast, Shameless Buns, Wingerz, and Oh My Gado.

The festival will be hosted at Christian Life Assembly, 21277 56th Ave., on Friday, Sept. 3 from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For complete details visit greatervanfoodtruckfest.com/events/langley-community-block-party.

