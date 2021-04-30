FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) served several search and arrest warrants as a result of the investigation in the robbery of Lady Gaga’s two stolen French bulldogs and shooting of her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, authorities announced Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Saul Loeb, Pool, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) served several search and arrest warrants as a result of the investigation in the robbery of Lady Gaga’s two stolen French bulldogs and shooting of her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, authorities announced Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Saul Loeb, Pool, File)

5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs

Detectives do not believe that the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop star

The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

Detectives do not believe that the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. The motive for the Feb. 24 robbery, investigators believe, was the value of the French bulldogs — which can run into the thousands of dollars.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from a gunshot wound and has called the violence “a very close call with death” in social media posts. He was walking Lady Gaga’s three dogs — named Asia, Koji and Gustav — in Hollywood just off the famed Sunset Boulevard when he was attacked.

Video from the doorbell camera of a nearby home shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer and one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

The video captured Fischer’s screams of, “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

The doorbell video shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer and one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward — “no questions asked” — to be reunited with the dogs. The singer had been in Rome at the time filming a movie.

The dogs were returned two days later to an LAPD station by a woman who originally appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime, police initially said. It was not immediately clear if the woman, identified Thursday as 50-year-old Jennifer McBride, received the reward.

McBride turned out to be in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, the LAPD said Thursday.

Police arrested James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27, on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

White’s father, 40-year-old Harold White, and McBride were arrested on suspicion of accessory attempted murder. Jackson, Whaley and the Whites are all documented gang members, according to the LAPD.

The five suspects were charged Thursday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

All five were being held on $1 million bail each, online jail records show.

Lady Gaga did not immediately address the arrests on her social media accounts Thursday afternoon. Fischer and Lady Gaga’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10-year-old Island girl makes Colourful arrival on international songwriting stage
Next story
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102

Just Posted

People can find tips on how to avoid human-bear interaction online. (Black Press Media file)
Walker cautions Langley park users to be bear aware after sighting

Metro Vancouver spokesperson said it is not a common occurrence to see bears in that area

Testing for the presence of fentanyl. (The Canadian Press)
Langley drug deaths still high in early months of 2021

The toxic drug epidemic shows no signs of ending

125-year-old Douglas Fir was cut down in Aldergrove. (Carleigh Johnston/Special to the Star)
Aldergrove resident calls for protection of Sawmill Trail ecosystem

Starting May 6, residents can complete a survey on why trees and woodlands are important to them

Downtown Aldergrove (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Business Association board to shop local for 30 days

From May 15 to June 15, every single purchase by participants must be made in Aldergrove

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

A former British Columbia cabinet minister and police chief, Kash Heed, is set to be the latest high-profile politician to testify at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former minister, police chief Kash Heed to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Fred Pinnock testified that he met with Heed in 2009 after he was appointed solicitor general to raise concerns about large amounts of cash likely linked to organized crime at casinos

A modelling group is offering a glimmer of optimism as British Columbia deals with variants of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin)
COVID-19 modelling shows B.C. bending the curve of variant cases

Projections show a 30 to 40% decline in transmission rates since March, according to researchers from UBC and SFU

The senior was called on March 31 and told to mail the cash to an address overseas. (Pixabay)
B.C. senior scammed into sending $20K overseas, hidden between books

Vancouver police, in a coordinated effort with UK enforcement agencies, were able to intercept the mailed money

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

The Fraser Valley Regional Library is having a virtual ‘Sphero SPRK+ Robot Challenge’ on Wednesday, May 19. (Submitted)
From reading to robots: Here’s a list of upcoming events at the Fraser Valley Regional Library

Virtual events for the month of May include teen games hangout, Star Wars trivia day

RCMP escort evacuees from Fort McMurray, Alberta past wildfires that are still burning out of control Saturday, May 7, 2016. Almost five years after a massive wildfire forced the evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alta., the northeastern Alberta oilsands hub is in another state of emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fort McMurray in COVID-19 emergency 5 years after wildfire

Mayor Don Scott said the community has been dealt challenge after challenge, but has always bounced back

LC (aka Little Cutie) is to receive much-needed dental treatment, following a fundraiser launched by Elgin Park grad Naomi Gantug. (Gofundme.com photo)
Senior pup’s painful smile prompts aspiring B.C. vet to launch fundraiser for surgery

Naomi Gantug raised more than $700 to help the dachshund’s owner, who was considering skipping meals in order to afford treatment

Most Read