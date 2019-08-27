‘A car worth celebrating’

Seventeen annual Corvette Show & Shine to be held Monday, Sept. 2 at Preston Chevrolet GM

There are certainly more car shows held in and around the Langley area than a person can count on their fingers – but only one is completely dedicated to celebrating every aspect of the Chevrolet Corvette.

The 17th annual Corvette Show & Shine rolls in on Monday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Preston Chevrolet, 19990 Langley Bypass.

The B.C. Corvette Club contains the crew of car lovers responsible for the yearly event. Forming in 1965, they are the oldest Corvette-centric group in the province and have nearly 200 members.

Peter Heppner, president of Preston Chevrolet GM, said he’s been involved with the show since 2006 when it first started taking place at his dealership.

“We get up to 130 Corvettes that come from all over B.C. and the northwest United States,” Heppner said. “There are seven generations of Corvettes – with the eighth just being announced – which are all represented at the show and shine.”

Heppner said the day is definitely weather dependant, but the experts were thankfully predicting sunny skies for the Labour Day weekend. Beyond the array of sporty wheels, he added that this is a community event with community-minded people.

“A few representatives from local sports teams will be present, including the Vancouver Giants, Langley Rivermen, and from Preston GM Langley FC Soccer,” Heppner explained.

There will also be food trucks and live music on site, plus a raffle to raise funds for club’s various charities like the Langley Food Bank; a 2019 Chevy Trax is what’s up for grabs.

All ages are welcome to attend – admission is completely free. People can still enter their Corvette into show and shine as well by visiting www.bccorvetteclub.ca.

“The Corvette is considered to be the true sports car,” Heppner said about the vehicle’s continuing popularity. “When they were first manufactured 66 years ago, they were an affordable American sports car with overwhelming value for their money. In the sixties, they had this real connection to NASA and astronauts [too]. No one was more cool than an astronaut and that’s what they drove.”

Read More: Corvette enthusiasts flock to Langley for 16th annual show

The Corvette club hosts a smaller show at the Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver every Canada Day, attracting 60 to 65 cars each year. But the end of the summer show, always in Langley at Preston, is considered the biggest B.C. Corvette show and shine.

“We feel it’s a car worth celebrating,” Heppner said.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Missy Elliott honoured at MTV VMAs; Swift wins top prize

Just Posted

Langley’s Ellis and Team Canada to play Brazil in semifinals of women’s sitting volleyball in Peru

Team is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

School supply giveaway draws hundreds to Langley event

Free distribution ‘really helps’ parent says

VIDEO: First ‘Gruesome Twosome” run raises $700 for charity

Aldergrove event organized for teams of runners

Culture Guard meeting shut down due to Township repairs

The controversial anti-SOGI group was to meet this week in Township hall

Tiny Islands set to make a big sound for young music fans

New Orleans inspired jazz group performs free children’s concert at Langley Community Music School

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

Senior Delta police officer dismissed for sexual misconduct

Former inspector Varun Naidu was found to have had inappropriate sexual communications with a woman interested in a career in policing

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: B.C. man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Five people on board were rescued, the captain has not been seen since

Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Pattullo Bridge project budget unchanged as bids come in

Builders wary about union-only rules, contractor group says

Kelowna winery employee arrested after hidden camera found in bathroom

The man has since been fired from Summerhill Pyramid Winery and could face charges of voyeurism

Most Read